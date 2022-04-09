New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the holy month of Ramzan has commenced, Muslim people across the nation have started observing fast and performing prayers to seek their almighty Allah's blessing. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which the followers of Islam observe fast from dawn to sunset for a month-long period. During this fast, people have their first meal before the sunrise known as Sehri (also called Suhoor) and the other meal is Iftar, which is served after sunset. This year, Ramzan began on the evening of April 2, with the first fast being observed on April 3.

If you are also fasting and balancing your religious duties with your professional, here's how you can manage both at the workplace.

Going without food and water for long hours, especially in the heat of the weather, can make one feel drained, especially if their work schedule is hectic or requires too much travelling.

Saiba, 26, who works in a marketing and advertising agency, talked about how she manages to offer namaz while at work.

"My workplace has been very accomodating in terms of my religion. There is not a separate prayer room but there is a storage area where they have given me a space where I have my namaz mat and my dupatta. Whatever time it is, if I have to go and pray, they understand," she told ANI.

While Saiba is always allowed to leave her workplace on time or earlier, so that she can break her fast timely, she shared that not all people are fortunate enough to get an understanding work environment.

"I have seen my friends who have faced this scenario that meetings are scheduled at 6:30 pm. That becomes very challenging because that is the time they have to break their fast. You have to be with your family or friends or you just have to eat peacefully because you have been starving throughout the day. I have seen my friends struggling. I feel like clients at times they do get it, but agency, they don't," she said.

When asked how she manages to get the motivation to keep going especially when feeling low, Saiba confessed, "It's more like three more hours to go...like we keep ourselves charged for three more days for the weekend, so just like that, three more hours to go, two more hours to go...it gets really tiring, to come back home and then cook for yourself."

Uzair Hasan, 29, who works as a fraud analyst at a financial technology company, shared that often when one gets busy in their office routine, they may forget that they are fasting.

"Sometimes you are so busy with your routine and schedule that you forget you are on your fast. This has happened once or twice with me and I mistakenly ate something. However, it is believed that if you end up eating by mistake, then your Roza will not break."

He also emphasised that fasting is not compulsory, especially if is difficult for one to manage, given their routine.

He said, "Those who have to travel for 3-4 hours, usually avoid fasting as it gets very difficult to manage...your throat will dry up. When you are not consuming water for 14-15 hours in such heat, there is the possibility of getting dehydrated. Your stomach may also get upset."

"There are some people who still manage, so it is more subject to your will and your personal capacity, but there is no compulsion that you cannot break your fast. If your health goes wrong during Ramzan, who can break your fast," he added.

Apart from fasting during Ramzan, followers of Islam pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or 'zakat', engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha