New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan, which is the most auspicious month for Muslims, is all set to begin on April 2 or April 3 this year. The holy month is celebrated with great zeal and pomp by Muslims globally. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During this month, the Muslim community observes fast and spends time in prayers. Muslims begin their fast by consuming Sehri which is referred as a predawn meal and to break the fast, Muslims feast on Iftaar, which is the nightly meal that breaks the fast after the evening prayer.

Khajur/Date Cake:

To prepare this cake, make the paste with dates, sugar, and milk. Transfer the paste to a bowl, add refined oil, flour, baking powder and mix them together. Bake it for 30-40 minutes at 150 degrees, and your Khajur cake is ready.

Dry fruits Milkshake:

To make this, soak all the dry fruits including dates, almonds, walnuts, dry figs for at least 30 minutes. After that, drain all the water and put them in a blender. Add milk and honey or jaggery. Blend it well to make a thick paste. Now, add more milk and blend again. When done, pour it into a serving glass.

Sheer Khurma:

To make Sheer Khurma, take a pan and pour ghee in it. Add almonds, raisins and pistachios to it and mix them well. Now in another hot pan with ghee, add vermicelli and roast them well. In another pan, simmer the milk till it thickens and add sugar and simmer again. Add the roasted vermicelli, dry fruits, dates and saffron and mix them. Then add cardamom powder, and bring to simmer. Serve the dish chilled with garnished with dates.

Kebabs:

To make this, prepare the marinade by adding hung curd into a mixing bowl along with lemon juice, turmeric, ginger garlic paste, salt, chilli powder, oil and garam masala. Also, add boneless chicken to a bowl and marinate the chicken with the prepared marinade and onions. Refrigerate it overnight. Then heat the oven to 240 C for 15 to 20 minutes and then put the skewers on the chicken and onions. Grill the chicken kebab. After that, serve chicken kebab hot with chutney.

Haleem:

To prepare this, soak the broken wheat or dalia. Add the mutton to a pressure cooker with water. Fry the onion and add ginger and garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and turmeric powder. Pressure cook the mixture for 8-10 minutes and simmer for another 15-20 minutes. Boil broken wheat with all the dals with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, green chillies, and peppercorns in water and blend this mix. Heat the oil in another container, then add spices, cooked and shredded lamb, green chillies, coriander, and saute. Add curd and saute for another 10-15 minutes. Add water and bring to a boil. To this, add the blended Dalia and dal mixture and mix well. Let it simmer and cook slowly. Serve hot garnished with fried onions.

