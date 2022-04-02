New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Holy month of Muslims -- Ramadan is here, and preparations for the month are going in full swing. Also known as Ramzan, the month falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims across the globe. During the holy Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk.

In order to begin the fast, Muslims consume Sehri, and then Muslims feast on Iftaar, which is the nightly meal that breaks the fast after the evening prayer. The dates of Ramadan vary as these dates are dependent on the lunar calendar. The holy month begins once the crescent moon is sighted.

Considering that the month of Ramadan is expected to begin on April 3 this year, we bring super easy, healthy, and nutrient-rich recipes that can be prepared for Sehri.

Ramadan 2022: Here're 5 Healthy Sehri Recipes :

1. Fruit Salad

One of the super quick and healthy for Sehri can be fruit salad. This will help to balance the body's water and flush out toxins. A full bowl of fruit salad will keep you hydrated, and it is also easy to make. All you need is your favourite fruits and a pinch of black salt to add that taste.

2. Oats Yogurt Parfait

Oats are rich in fiber, protein, and other nutrients. This recipe will satisfy your sweet tooth cravings without adding to your calorie count.

Ingredients of Oats and Yogurt Porridge Parfait

5 Tbsp oats

2 tbsp greek yogurt

1 tbsp honey

3 tbsp pomegranate

3 tbsp pistachio

250 ml milk

How to Make Oats and Yogurt Porridge Parfait

First, you have to soak the oats in milk overnight

When you wake up in the morning, and your oats are soaked properly, add layers of pomegranate, Greek yogurt, honey & pistachio

Oats & yogurt parfait is ready to eat

3. Oats Kheer

Another oat-based recipe that will be perfect for sehri is oats kheer. This is a light recipe that will keep you full throughout the day.

Ingredients of Oats Kheer

1 cup oats

1/2 litre milk

Sugar (optional)

4-5 Dates

6-7 Almonds

2 Cardamoms

1 Banana

6-7 Raisins

How to Make Oats Kheer

First roast oats for 4 to 5 minutes

In the second step, add milk, sugar, cardamom, dates, almonds, and raisins to a pan and boil it for about 5 minutes

Now, add oats and let it boil until it becomes thick

Your oats kheer is done, add fruits if you like and serve hot or cool

4. Nariyal-Nimbu Paani

Keeping yourself hydrated throughout the day is the utmost important step. This is the reason we bring you the recipe of a coconut water-based drink.

Ingredients of Coconut Water With Lemon and Mint

1 coconut

Mint leaves

1 tbsp honey

1 lemon

How to Make Coconut Water With Lemon and Mint

First, pour the coconut water into a jug

Now, scrape all the coconut meat using a spoon

Finely chop the meat and add it to coconut water

Now, add mint, honey, and lemon juice as well as lemon

Give it a good stir, and your drink is ready

Mallika Mehzabeen