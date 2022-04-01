New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the most important and auspicious months for the Muslim community across the globe -- Ramadan begins on April 3 this year. Ramadan is a month-long period where Muslims observe fasts also called as Roza, and devotee their time in prayers. In order to keep Roza, people wake up early in the morning to have their pre-dawn meal called as sehri, and in the evening, Muslims break their fast by having iftaar. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and it usually lasts for 28 to 30 days. This holy month is auspicious and sacred to all believers.

The dates of Ramadan vary each year as the dates are dependent on the lunar calendar. The holy month begins once the crescent moon is sighted. It is compulsory for adult Muslims to observe fast during the holy month. Only people who are seriously ill, pregnant, suffering from a severe disease, and menstruating are allowed not to keep fasts.

It should be noted that sehri and iftaar timings are different in every place at various places depending on the sunrise and sunset. In order to observe the fast, people should be aware of the timings.

Ramadan 2022: Sehri and Iftaar Timings in India for day 1 (April 3)

Hyderabad: Sehri - 05:01am, Iftaar - 06:30pm

Delhi: Sehri - 04:48am, Iftaar - 06:42pm

Ahmadabad: Sehri - 05:20am, Iftaar - 06:55pm

Surat: Sehri - 05:21am, Iftaar - 06:53pm

Mumbai: Sehri - 05:22am, Iftaar - 06:52pm

Pune: Sehri - 05:19am, Iftaar - 06:48pm

Bangalore: Sehri - 05:07am, Iftaar - 06:32pm

Chennai: Sehri - 04:56am, Iftaar - 06:21pm

Calcutta: Sehri - 04:17am, Iftaar - 05:51pm

Kanpur: Sehri - 04:46am, Iftaar - 06:25pm

At the end of the month of Ramadan, people of the Muslim community celebrate one of the biggest festivals in the community -- Eid-ul-Fitr.

