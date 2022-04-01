New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the most important and auspicious months for the Muslim community across the globe -- Ramadan begins on April 3 this year. Ramadan is a month-long period where Muslims observe fasts also called as Roza, and devotee their time in prayers. In order to keep Roza, people wake up early in the morning to have their pre-dawn meal called as sehri, and in the evening, Muslims break their fast by having iftaar. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and it usually lasts for 28 to 30 days. This holy month is auspicious and sacred to all believers.
The dates of Ramadan vary each year as the dates are dependent on the lunar calendar. The holy month begins once the crescent moon is sighted. It is compulsory for adult Muslims to observe fast during the holy month. Only people who are seriously ill, pregnant, suffering from a severe disease, and menstruating are allowed not to keep fasts.
It should be noted that sehri and iftaar timings are different in every place at various places depending on the sunrise and sunset. In order to observe the fast, people should be aware of the timings.
Ramadan 2022: Sehri and Iftaar Timings in India for day 1 (April 3)
Hyderabad: Sehri - 05:01am, Iftaar - 06:30pm
Delhi: Sehri - 04:48am, Iftaar - 06:42pm
Ahmadabad: Sehri - 05:20am, Iftaar - 06:55pm
Surat: Sehri - 05:21am, Iftaar - 06:53pm
Mumbai: Sehri - 05:22am, Iftaar - 06:52pm
Pune: Sehri - 05:19am, Iftaar - 06:48pm
Bangalore: Sehri - 05:07am, Iftaar - 06:32pm
Chennai: Sehri - 04:56am, Iftaar - 06:21pm
Calcutta: Sehri - 04:17am, Iftaar - 05:51pm
Kanpur: Sehri - 04:46am, Iftaar - 06:25pm
At the end of the month of Ramadan, people of the Muslim community celebrate one of the biggest festivals in the community -- Eid-ul-Fitr.
