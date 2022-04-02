New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan, which is the holy and auspicious month of the Muslim community is expected to begin on April 3 this year. The word Ramadan or Ramzan comes from the Arabic word, ‘ar-ramad’, which means scorching heat. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is a month-long festival. During these days, Muslims across the world observe fast and pray 5 times a day. Muslims also recite lessons from the Holy Quran.

The fast or also known as Roza begins by consuming Sehri which is referred as a predawn meal and to break the fast, Muslims feast on Iftaar, which is the nightly meal that breaks the fast after the evening prayer. It is believed that all the believers during this month give the most priority to spiritual purification.

The date of Ramadan varies each year as these dates are dependent on the lunar calendar. The holy month begins once the crescent moon is sighted. The month of Ramadan comes under the five pillars of Islam. The pillars of Islam are Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting), and Hajj (Pilgrimage).

It is important for every Muslim who observes fast to know the right time of Sehri and Iftaar. In this article, we bring you the Sehri and Iftar timings.

Ramadan date, time and schedule

April 03: Sehri 04:49 am/ Iftaar 6:41 pm

April 04: Sehri 04:47 am/ Iftaar 6:42 pm

April 05: Sehri 04:46 am/ Iftaar 6:42 pm

April 06: Sehri 04:45 am/ Iftaar 6:43 pm

April 07: Sehri 04:43 am/ Iftaar 6:43 pm

April 08: Sehri 04:42 am/ Iftaar 6:44 pm

April 09: Sehri 04:41 am/ Iftaar 6:45 pm

April 10: Sehri 04:40 am/ Iftaar 6:45 pm

April 11: Sehri 04:38 am/ Iftaar 6:46 pm

April 12: Sehri 04:37 am/ Iftaar 6:46 pm

April 13: Sehri 04:36 am/ Iftaar 6:47 pm

April 14: Sehri 04:35 am/ Iftaar 6:47 pm

April 15: Sehri 04:33 am/ Iftaar 6:48 pm

April 16: Sehri 04:32 am/ Iftaar 6:48 pm

April 17: Sehri 04:31 am/ Iftaar 6:49 pm

April 18: Sehri 04:30 am/ Iftaar 6:50 pm

April 19: Sehri 04:28 am/ Iftaar 6:50 pm

April 20: Sehri 04:27 am/ Iftaar 6:51 pm

April 21: Sehri 04:26 am/ Iftaar 6:51 pm

April 22: Sehri 04:25 am/ Iftaar 6:52 pm

April 23: Sehri 04:24 am/ Iftaar 6:53 pm

April 24: Sehri 04:22 am/ Iftaar 6:53 pm

April 25: Sehri 04:21 am/ Iftaar 6:54 pm

April 26: Sehri 04:20 am/ Iftaar 6:54 pm

April 27: Sehri 04:19 am/ Iftaar 6:55 pm

April 28: Sehri 04:18 am/ Iftaar 6:55 pm

April 29: Sehri 04:17 am/ Iftaar 6:56 pm

April 30: Sehri 04:16 am/ Iftaar 6:57 pm

May 01: Sehri 04:15 am/ Iftaar 6:57 pm

May 02: Sehri 04:13 am/ Iftaar 6:58 pm

