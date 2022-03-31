New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The holy month of Muslims -- Ramadan is just around the corner and the enthusiasm regarding the festival is in the air. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is considered one of the most auspicious months for the entire Muslim community, and it usually lasts for 28 to 30 days. During these days, Muslims observe fast and devote their time to prayers.

The Muslim community across the globe observes fast from dusk to dawn. This year the holy month of Ramadan will begin on 2 April 2022 and last till 2 May. After Ramadan, Muslims celebrate one of the biggest festivals, which is Eid-ul-Fitr. As per Muslim belief, Ramadan is one of the most significant festivals of the Muslim community as it is for the first time when the Quran (Holy book of Muslims) was revealed to Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

There are a lot of things that should be kept in mind while fasting. Check do's and don’ts for the Ramadan

Dos for the holy month of Ramadan

All Muslims have to pray at least 5 times a day during Ramadan.

It is compulsory for Muslims to recite Quran during Ramadan. They must read and try to practice the teachings of the Quran in their life as well.

It is advisable to do as much charity as Muslims can during the month of Ramadan.

It is believed that almighty Allah does not leave devotees empty-handed during the time of fasting.

Dont's for the holy month of Ramadan

From Sehri till Iftaar, Muslims are not allowed to consume food or drink during Ramadan.

As per Islamic teachings, Muslims cannot smoke or forcefully vomit if they are fasting.

If you are fasting then one must not listen to music as it is not appreciated.

People who are fasting should avoid any kind of se*ual activities

One should avoid arguing or fighting during the month of Ramadan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen