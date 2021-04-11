Ramadan 2021: As per Islamic belief, Roza detoxifies the soul and brings a person closer to Allah. Check the complete list of Sehri and Iftar timings here

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Islamic preachers are gearing up for Ramadan 2021 as it is knocking at the doors. Also known as Ramzan, it is one of the most auspicious months wherein they observe Roza (fast) for 30-days in the name of Allah. This year, Ramadan is falling on April 12, 2021, and will conclude on May 12, 2021. As per Islamic belief, Roza detoxifies the soul and brings a person closer to Allah. Not just this, it is also said that during this month, Islam's holy book Quran came to the earth from Heaven and revealed itself to Prophet Mohammed.

During Ramzan, Muslims offer prayers five times a day, starting from Fajr (during dawn) followed by Zhuhr, Asr, Maghbir and Isha (night). Also, they eat only two meals a day, that is, before sunrise, known as Sehri and break their fast after sunset, known as Iftar. All the adults and children who have hit puberty should observe the fast during this holy month.

Now, as the day is right around the corner, we have brought you the complete list of Sehri and Iftar timings in India.

Check out the time table - Daily Sehri, Iftar timing for the Holy Month of Ramzan 2021

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 April 14 4:35 AM 6:47 PM 2 April 15 4:34 AM 6:48 PM 3 April 16 4:32 AM 6:48 PM 4 April 17 4:31 AM 6:49 PM 5 April 18 4:30 AM 6:49 PM 6 April 19 4:29 AM 6:50 PM 7 April 20 4:27 AM 6:50 PM 8 April 21 4:26 AM 6:51 PM 9 April 22 4:25 AM 6:52 PM 10 April 23 4:24 AM 6:52 PM 11 April 24 4:23 AM 6:53 PM 12 April 25 4:22 AM 6:53 PM 13 April 26 4:19 AM 6:54 PM 14 April 27 4:20 AM 6:55 PM 15 April 28 4:18 AM 6:55 PM 16 April 29 4:17 AM 6:56 PM 17 April 30 4:16 AM 6:56 PM 18 May 1 4:15 AM 6:57 PM 19 May 2 4:14 AM 6:58 PM 20 May 3 4:13 AM 6:58 PM 21 May 4 4:12 AM 6:59 PM 22 May 5 4:11 AM 6:59 PM 23 May 6 4:10 AM 7:00 PM 24 May 7 4:09 AM 7:01 PM 25 May 8 4:08 AM 7:01 PM 26 May 9 4:07 AM 7:02 PM 27 May 10 4:06 AM 7:02 PM 28 May 11 4:05 AM 7:03 PM 29 May 12 4:04 AM 7:04 PM 30 May 13 4:03 AM 7:04 PM





Please Note: Only those people who are ill and women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or menstruating are exempted from keeping Roza.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv