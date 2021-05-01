Ramadan 2021: According to the Islamic scriptures, in this pious month, the holy book Quran revealed itself to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat-al-Quadr. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is an auspicious festival and this festival is observed by every Muslim across the world. Ramadan is also known as Ramzan and in this pious month, Muslims observe fast for 30 days. There are five pillars of Islam and fasting is known as one of the five pillars of Islam. The month of Ramadan started on April 14 and will conclude on May 13. Muslims will bid goodbye to auspicious month by celebrating Eid.

In the month of Ramadan, Muslims pray five times a day and they keep a fast which is known as Roza. In the Roza, they only consume two meals that are known as Sehri and Iftar. The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn period is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar varies from city to city and for your help, we have compiled a list of city and their Iftar and Sehri timings in India.

Know the Sehri and Iftar timing of Delhi, Patna, Hyderabad, Mumbai among other cities:

Iftar timings of May 1,2021:

Delhi 6:57 PM Mumbai 7:02 PM Kolkata 6:04 PM Hyderabad 6:37 PM Bengaluru 6:36 PM Patna 6:21 PM Srinagar 7:16 PM Ahmedabad 7:08 PM Guwahati 5:56 PM Lucknow 6:40 PM

Sehri Timings of May 2, 2021

Delhi 4:13 AM Mumbai 4:52 AM Kolkata 3:43 AM Hyderabad 4:32 AM Bengaluru 4:43 AM Patna 3:49 AM Srinagar 4:07 AM Ahmedabad 4:45 AM Guwahati 3:21 AM Lucknow 4:03 AM





According to the Islamic scriptures, in this pious month, the holy book Quran revealed itself to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat-al-Quadr. The Laylat-al-Qadr is known as the odd-numbered night during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma