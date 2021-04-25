Ramadan 2021: The timings of Sehri and Iftar varies from city to city, thus we have compiled a list of cities and their Sehri and Iftar timings:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is an auspicious festival of Muslims. In this month, Muslims across the world keep a day-long fast for 30 days that is known as Roza. On April 26, the 13th Roza of Ramadan will be observed.

Fasting and praying five times a day is considered an auspicious activity in this pious month. There are five pillars of Islam and fasting is one of the fifth pillars of Islam. In this auspicious month, Muslims offer prayers five times a day which begins with Fajr (morning), goes by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and it ends with the Isha (night).

In Ramzaan, when Muslims keeps a fast, they only consume two meals in a day that is known as Sehri and Iftar. The timings of Sehri and Iftar varies from city to city, thus we have compiled a list of cities and their Sehri and Iftar timings:

Check out the Iftar and Sehri timings of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Srinagar and Lucknow:

April 25 Iftar Timing

Mumbai 19:00

Delhi 18:56

Lucknow 18:38

Srinagar 19:18

Bengaluru 18:38

Hyderabad 18:55

Kolkata 18:02

April 26 Sehri Timing

Mumbai 4:57

Delhi 4:20

Lucknow 4:09

Srinagar 4:15

Bengaluru 4:47

Hyderabad 4:33

Kolkata 3:48

The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar. Every Muslims offer prayers this month and keeps a day-long fast for 30 days. Only those who are ill, pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding or menstruating and children are abstained from fasting in this month.

According to the Islamic beliefs, in the month of Ramzaan, Quran revealed itself to Prophet Mohammad in Laylat al-Quadr. This time period of Laylat al-Quadr, is known as the odd-numbered night which falls in the ending days of Ramzaan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma