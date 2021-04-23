Ramadan 2021: There are a total of five pillars in Islamic culture and fasting is the fifth pillar of Islam. The prayer begins with Fajr (morning), goes by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and it ends with the Isha (night).

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is an auspicious festival of Islamic culture. Ramadan is also known as Ramazan. This is a month-long festival and Muslims across the world keeps a day-long fast for 30 days in this pious month. They bid goodbye to the month of Ramadan by celebrating Eid. This year, Eid will be observed on 13 May.

In this month, Muslims offer prayer five times a day. There are a total of five pillars in Islamic culture and fasting is the fifth pillar of Islam. The prayer begins with Fajr (morning), goes by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and it ends with the Isha (night).

In this month, Muslims also read the holy book, Quran. According to the popular Islamic beliefs, in this month, Quran revealed itself to Prophet Mohammad in Laylat al-Quadr. This period of Laylat al-Quadr is known as the odd-numbered night which falls in the ending days of Ramzaan.

Check out the Iftar and Sehri timings of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Ahmedabad and Lucknow:

Cities Iftar

Mumbai 18:59

Delhi 18:55

Lucknow 18:37

Srinagar 19:16

Bengaluru 18:38

Hyderabad 18:54

Kolkata 18:01

Cities Sehri

Mumbai 04:58

Delhi 04:22

Lucknow 04:12

Srinagar 04:18

Bengaluru 04:49

Hyderabad 04:35

Kolkata 03:50

The pious month of Ramzaan is considered as one of the auspicious months and the people in this month consume two meals in a day. The meals that are consumed during the Ramzaan is known as Iftar and Sehri. The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar.

Every Muslim keeps a day-long fast and offer prayers five times a day in Ramadan, except those who are ill, pregnant women, women who are menstruating or breastfeeding and children are abstained from fasting in this month.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma