New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is an auspicious festival that is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. This festival is observed by Muslims across the world. In this festival, Muslims keeps a day-long fast for 30 days in this pious month of Ramadan. In this festival, Muslims also read a holy book, Quran. According to the popular Islamic beliefs, in the pious month of Ramzaan, Quran revealed itself to Prophet Mohammad in Laylat al-Quadr. This time period of Laylat al-Quadr, is known as the odd-numbered night which falls in the ending days of Ramzaan.

In the month of Ramadan, Muslims offers prayer five times a day which starts from Fajr (morning), goes by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and it ends with the Isha (night). There are a total of five pillars in Islam and fasting is known as the fifth pillar of Islam.

The Ramzaan timing is one of the auspicious timing and people who fast in this month, only consume two meals in a day. Those meals are known as Iftar and Sehri. The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar.

Know the Iftar and Sehri timings of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Guwahati:

April 20 Iftar Timings

Delhi- 6:51 PM

Mumbai- 6:59 PM

Kolkata- 5:00 PM

Hyderabad- 6:34 PM

Bengaluru- 6:34 PM

Patna- 6:16 PM

Srinagar- 7:07 PM

Ahmedabad- 7:03 PM

Guwahati- 5:50 PM

Lucknow- 6:34 PM

April 21 Sheri Timings

Delhi- 4:26 AM

Mumbai- 5:01 AM

Kolkata- 3:53 AM

Hyderabad- 4:40 AM

Bengaluru- 4:50 AM

Patna- 4:00 AM

Srinagar- 4:22 AM

Ahmedabad- 4:55 AM

Guwahati- 3:33 AM

Lucknow- 4:15 AM

All Muslims offer five times prayers in this month and they fast during Ramzaan. Only those who are ill, pregnant women, women who are menstruating or breastfeeding and children are abstained from fasting in this month.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma