Ramadan 2021: The Ramzaan timing is considered as one of the auspicious timing in the Islamic tradition. The meal which is taken in the pre-dawn is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is an auspicious festival for Muslims across the world. In this month, Muslims observe a fast for 30 days and they end this festival by celebrating Eid Ul Fitr. Muslims offer prayers five times a day in this holy month. There are five pillars of Islam and fasting (Sawm) is known as the fifth pillar of Islam. The prayers begin with Fajr (morning), goes by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and it ends with the Isha (night).

In this auspicious festival, they also read the holy book, Quran. According to the popular Islamic beliefs, in the pious month of Ramzaan, Quran revealed itself to Prophet Mohammad. It was in the time period of Laylat al-Quadr, it is known as the odd-numbered night which falls in the ending days of Ramzaan.

Check out the Iftar and Sehri timings of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Guwahati:

April 19 Iftar timings

Delhi- 6:50 PM

Mumbai- 6:58 PM

Kolkata- 5:59 PM

Hyderabad- 6:34 PM

Bengaluru- 6:34 PM

Patna- 6:15 PM

Srinagar- 7:06 PM

Ahmedabad- 7:03 PM

Guwahati- 5:50 PM

Lucknow- 6:34 PM

April 20 Sehri Timings

Delhi- 4:27 AM

Mumbai- 5:01 AM

Kolkata- 3:54 AM

Hyderabad- 4:41 AM

Bengaluru- 4:51 AM

Patna- 4:01 AM

Srinagar- 4:24 AM

Ahmedabad- 4:56 AM

Guwahati- 3:34 AM

Lucknow- 4:16 AM

All Muslim fast during this month. However, people who are ill, women who are menstruating, pregnant or are breastfeeding are abstained from fasting in this pious month of Ramzaan.

The people who can not fast in this month due to the above-mentioned reasons, observe the fast on later dates.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma