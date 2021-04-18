Ramadan 2021: Sehri is known as a pre-dawn meal and Iftari is known as an evening meal. Ahead of April 19's Sehri, know the auspicious timing in the Indian cities:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The holy month of Islam started on April 14. Today is the fourth day of this month. The Ramadan festival is observed for 30 days and it ends with full zeal and zest with Eid Ul Fitr. In this festival, Muslims observe a full day fast which is known as Roza for 30 days. During the Roza, they only consume a two-course meal in a day, that is known as Sehri and Iftari. This timing holds great importance as it is the only time when they can have a meal and break their Roza.

April 18 Iftar timings

Delhi- 6:50 PM

Mumbai- 6:58 PM

Kolkata- 5:59 PM

Hyderabad- 6:34 PM

Bengaluru- 6:34 PM

Patna- 6:15 PM

Srinagar- 7:06 PM

Ahmedabad- 7:03 PM

Guwahati- 5:49 PM

Lucknow- 6:33 PM

April 19 Sehri Timings

Delhi- 4:28 AM

Mumbai- 5:02 AM

Kolkata- 3:55 AM

Hyderabad- 4:42 AM

Bengaluru- 4:51 AM

Patna- 4:02 AM

Srinagar- 4:25 AM

Ahmedabad- 4:57 AM

Guwahati- 3:35 AM

Lucknow- 4:17 AM

Apart from this, Muslims also pray five times a day during Roza that starts with Fajr (morning), goes by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and it ends with the Isha (night). During the Roza, they also read the holy book, Quran. According to the Islamic beliefs, it was during this month, holy book Quran revealed itself to Prophet Mohammad during the Laylat al-Qadr. The odd-numbered night during the ending days of Ramzaan is known as Laylat al-Qadr and it holds great auspicious significance in the Islamic calendar. Therefore, this Ramadan timing is considered as one of the auspicious time in the Islamic culture.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma