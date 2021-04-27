New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is known as one of the auspicious periods in Islam. In this pious month, Muslims across the world keeps a day-long fast and they consume only two meals in a day. They observe the fast for 30 days this month. Muslims bid goodbye to Ramadan month by celebrating Eid. The fast in this month is known as Roza, and in this month, Muslims do not consume anything when the sun is shining.

The two meals which are consumed in the Roza is known as Sehri and Iftar. The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn period is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar varies from city to city and here we have compiled the timing list of different cities in India.

According to urdupoint.com, these are the Iftar and Sehri timings of Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Kolkata and other cities:

Iftar Timings of April 27:

Mumbai                                                                07:00 pm
Delhi                                                                    06:57 pm
Chennai                                                                06:25 pm
Hyderabad                                                            06:38 pm
Bangalore                                                             06:39 pm
Ahmedabad                                                           07:07 pm
Kolkata                                                                 06:02 pm
Pune                                                                    06:59 pm
Jaipur                                                                  07:01 pm
Lucknow                                                              06:38 pm
Kanpur                                                                06:40 pm
Indore                                                                 06:56 pm
Patna                                                                  06:20 pm
Ludhiana                                                             07:05 pm
Chandigarh                                                          07:02 pm
New Delhi                                                            06:56 pm
Amritsar                                                              06:13 pm
Jodhpur                                                               07:10 pm
Gurgaon                                                              06:57 pm
Noida                                                                  06:55 pm
Kolhapur                                                             06:55 pm
Ajmer                                                                 07:05 pm
Jammu                                                               07:12 pm
Patiala                                                                07:02 pm

Sehri Timings of April 28

Mumbai                                                             04:56 am
Delhi                                                                 04:19 am
Chennai                                                             04:36 am
Hyderabad                                                         04:36 am
Bangalore                                                          04:47 am
Ahmedabad                                                        04:50 am
Kolkata                                                              03:48 am
Pune                                                                 04:53 am
Jaipur                                                                04:29 am
Lucknow                                                            04:08 am
Kanpur                                                              04:12 am
Indore                                                               04:37 am
Patna                                                                 03:54 am
Ludhiana                                                            04:19 am
Chandigarh                                                         04:16 am
New Delhi                                                           04:19 am
Amritsar                                                             03:53 am
Jodhpur                                                              04:41 am
Gurgaon                                                             04:20 am
Noida                                                                 04:19 am
Kolhapur                                                            04:55 am
Ajmer                                                                04:34 am
Jammu                                                              04:18 am
Patiala                                                               04:18 am

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma