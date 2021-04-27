Ramadan 2021: The two meals which are consumed in the Roza is known as Sehri and Iftar. The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn period is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is known as one of the auspicious periods in Islam. In this pious month, Muslims across the world keeps a day-long fast and they consume only two meals in a day. They observe the fast for 30 days this month. Muslims bid goodbye to Ramadan month by celebrating Eid. The fast in this month is known as Roza, and in this month, Muslims do not consume anything when the sun is shining.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar varies from city to city and here we have compiled the timing list of different cities in India.

According to urdupoint.com, these are the Iftar and Sehri timings of Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Kolkata and other cities:

Iftar Timings of April 27:

Mumbai 07:00 pm

Delhi 06:57 pm

Chennai 06:25 pm

Hyderabad 06:38 pm

Bangalore 06:39 pm

Ahmedabad 07:07 pm

Kolkata 06:02 pm

Pune 06:59 pm

Jaipur 07:01 pm

Lucknow 06:38 pm

Kanpur 06:40 pm

Indore 06:56 pm

Patna 06:20 pm

Ludhiana 07:05 pm

Chandigarh 07:02 pm

New Delhi 06:56 pm

Amritsar 06:13 pm

Jodhpur 07:10 pm

Gurgaon 06:57 pm

Noida 06:55 pm

Kolhapur 06:55 pm

Ajmer 07:05 pm

Jammu 07:12 pm

Patiala 07:02 pm

Sehri Timings of April 28

Mumbai 04:56 am

Delhi 04:19 am

Chennai 04:36 am

Hyderabad 04:36 am

Bangalore 04:47 am

Ahmedabad 04:50 am

Kolkata 03:48 am

Pune 04:53 am

Jaipur 04:29 am

Lucknow 04:08 am

Kanpur 04:12 am

Indore 04:37 am

Patna 03:54 am

Ludhiana 04:19 am

Chandigarh 04:16 am

New Delhi 04:19 am

Amritsar 03:53 am

Jodhpur 04:41 am

Gurgaon 04:20 am

Noida 04:19 am

Kolhapur 04:55 am

Ajmer 04:34 am

Jammu 04:18 am

Patiala 04:18 am

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma