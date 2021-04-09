Ramadan is going to begin from April 13 and will go on till May 12 this year. Take a look at the importance, date and other details about the holy festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramzan or Ramadan is the holy month of the year for Muslims as they observe fast throughout the 30 days. As per the Islamic Calendar, after the last day of Shaban, Ramadan begins, which is going to happen from April 13, this year. During this month, people who follow Islam as a religion fast from sunrise to sunset. It is obligatory for all Muslims to observe the fasts if they are not ill, elderly, pregnant, diabetic, or menstruating. During this period Muslims across the world devote their time to reciting the Holy Quran and also perform nightly prayers.

Ramadan 2021: Importance

According to the Quran Sharif, the motive of fasting during this month is to remind Muslims of the suffering of the less fortunate and to bring the people closer to Allah. During this month, Muslims also donate alms to the poor and feed the hungry.

Ramadan 2021: Dates

The first and last dates of this holy month depend on the lunar Islamic calendar and also vary from place to place. The one-month cycle begins with a crescent moon that shows up after the new moon. This year Ramadan is likely to begin from the month of April 13 (Tuesday) and ends in the evening of May 12 (Wednesday) but these dates could vary depending on the sighting of the moon in different regions. The festival ends with Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ramadan 2021: Roza

The process of keeping roza or fast starts from the day. The first meal before sunrise is referred to as suhur and the feast to break the fast after sunset is known as iftar. So, apart from having food during Ramadan, Muslims also refrain from consuming tobacco products, maintaining sexual relations, as they are considered sinful while such times. They devote themselves to spirituality deeply. As per popular beliefs, it is said that spiritual rewards of fasting are multiplied. Muslims indulge in prayers, reciting Quran, charitable deeds as they strive for purity and awareness of God.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal