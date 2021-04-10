Ramadan 2021: According to the teachings in Islam, Ramadan holds greater importance as it is the first time when Allah SWT (God) revealed the Quran (Holy book of Muslims) to Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The holy month of Ramadan 2021 is the most auspicious time of the year and is observed with full enthusiasm by the Muslim community across the world. Ramazan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and falls after the end of Shaban month. During the 29-30 days of Ramadan, Muslims across the globe spend their time fasting, praying, giving back to the community and introspecting. This year, the month of Ramadan will begin from April 14, 2021, however, the dates may vary in accordance to the Moon sighting.

According to the teachings in Islam, Ramadan holds greater importance as it is the first time when Allah SWT (God) revealed the Quran (Holy book of Muslims) to Prophet Muhammad PBUH. The fasting during this month is considered as one of the five pillars of Islam. The five pillars of Islam are Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and Hajj (Pilgrimage).

During this holy month, Muslims across the world observe fasts between dawn and dust. Fasting has been made compulsary on adult Muslims except if your are seriously ill, pregnant, suffering from a severe disease and menstruating. During this period Muslims across the world devote their time to reciting the Holy Quran and also perform nightly prayers.



History and Importance of Ramadan 2021

According to the teachings in Islam, the 'sawab' (rewards) multiply during the month of Ramadan and you get 7 times more 'sawab' for every good deed. Muslims, during Ramadan, avoid smoking, sexual activities and any sinful behaviour and instead focus on reciting Quran, prayers, charity and taqwa, which is hightened awareness of Allah SWT. Muslims believe that when the month of Ramadan arrives, the gates of Jannah (Paradise) are opened and the gates of Jahannum (hell) are locked up and devil is put in chains.

During Ramadan, Muslims starts their day with Suhoor or Sehri, which is the predawn meal before the morning prayer, Fajr. During the day, Muslims recite Quran and perform prayers. In the evening, people feast on Iftar, which is the nightly meal that breaks the fast after the evening prayer, Maghrib. Usually, Muslims break their fast by eating dates and drinking water followed by a lavish meal.

After breaking their fast, special night paryers, know as Taraweeh, are held during which the Quran is recited. In the last 10 days of the month, intense prayers take place during the Laylatul Qadr or the Night of Power, which is believed to be the holiest night of the year. The Laylatul Qadr may fall on the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of the month. The Laylatul Qadr is a commemoration of the night when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhamad.

The end of Ramadan is marked by Eid-ul-Fitr. All over the world, Eid is celebrated by Muslims with a lot of enthusiasm, where people buy new clothes and visit their friends and relatives.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan