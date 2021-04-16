Ramadan 2021: Diabetes people need not worry as we have brought you the dos and dont's list to fast safely. Scroll down

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The holy month of Ramadan has begun, with this, all the Muslims are observing a day-long fast, also known as Roza and will continue to observe it for a month. It is believed that Roza helps in detoxifying our souls and body. Well, it may sound like any other fast, however, it is not that easy. During this month, only a two-course meal is allowed, that is, during Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftari (after sunset meal.

Roza is considered mandatory for all Muslims, except pregnant, breastfeeding and menstruating women. Also, those who are keeping unwell, including old age people. However, what about people who are suffering from diabetes?

Diabetes is a very common disease nowadays, it happens when blood sugar is too high. This poses a challenge for all the people who want to observe fast during Ramadan as it requires people to stay empty stomach for hours. However, you need not worry as we have brought you the dos and dont's list to fast safely.

Dos

1. Eat right during this holy month to keep your blood sugar in control. Include fruits and vegetables that are high in nutrients, fibre and proteins; whole-wheat bread; lentils and beans; low sugar cereals in your Sehri and Iftari meal. Protein-rich foods will make you feel less hungry during long hours of fasting.

2. Keep a check on your blood sugar level during the fasting hours. It is advised to check your sugar level at least 4 or 5 times.

3. Keep your doctor in the loop during the fasting hours.

Dont's

1. If facing any complication in the level of glucose then, consult your doctor immediately. If the doctor advises you not to observe fast, then don't, as it can risk your life.

2. Don't take medicines on an empty stomach as it can increase the risk of hypoglycemia. Ensure you are having all your medicines after Sehri or Iftari as prescribed by a doctor.

3. Don't do overeating during Sehri and Iftari.

4. Avoid sugary drinks, caffeinated beverages, deep-fried snacks, etc, as it can hamper your health.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv