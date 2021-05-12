New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan 2021 is one of the most auspicious festivals of Muslims as during this month they observe fast or 29 or 30 days called Roza. As per Islamic belief, Roza, one of the five pillars of Islam, helps in detoxifying the soul and brings one closer to Allah. During this month, Muslims consume food twice a day, that is, during dawn (Sehri) and after dusk (Iftar). Also, it is said that Laylat al-Qadr (one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of the holy month) was the day when the holy book Quran first came to earth from heaven and revealed itself to Prophet Muhammed.

As Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is nearing its end, Muslims are excited to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid. This festival marks the end of the holy month and the start of the Shawwal, the 10th month of 1442 Hijri as per the Islamic calendar. As per reports, Indian Muslims will be celebrating the holy day on May 14, Friday, the second day after Saudi Arabia sights the moon.

Ramadan 2021 today's Iftar and tomorrow's Sehri timings in the following Indian Cities

Iftar Timings on May 12

Cities Iftar Delhi 7:04 PM Mumbai 7:06 PM Kolkata 6:09 PM Hyderabad 6:41 PM Bengaluru 6:38 PM Patna 6:27 PM Srinagar 7:24 PM Ahmedabad 7:13 PM Guwahati 6:02 PM Lucknow 6:46 PM





Sehri timings on May 13



CITIES SEHRI Delhi 04:04 am Mumbai 04:46 am Kolkata 03:36 am Hyderabad 04:27 am Bengaluru 04:39 am Patna 03:41 am Srinagar 03:54 am Ahmedabad 04:38 am Guwahati 03:12 am Lucknow 03:54 am



During this whole month, devotees are advised to devote their time to read verses from the holy book Quran, do charity, offer prayers five times a day (Salat), starting from Fajr, followed by Zhuhr, Asr, Maghrib and conclude with Isha.

All adult Muslims should observe fasting except elderly and ill people. Also, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding or menstruating. Since fasting is the most important ritual of this holy month, so pregnant women and sick people can compensate by fasting at later dates.

