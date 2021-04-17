Ramadan 2021: The Sehri and Iftari timings hold great importance because according to it only Muslims can keep and break their Roza.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan 2021 is underway and today is the third day of this auspicious month. It is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar, which is observed for 30 days and concludes with one of the most auspicious festival Eid-ul-Fitr. During this month, Muslims observe a day-long fast known as Roza for 30 days. People observing Roza should consume only a two-course meal a day, that is, during Sehri and Iftari. Between this time, no one is allowed to eat.

The Sehri and Iftari timings hold great importance because according to it only Muslims can keep and break their Roza. As we have reached the third day of the Roza, we have brought you today's Iftar and tomorrow's Sehri timing of 10 Indian cities.

Here have look:

April 16 Iftar Timings

Delhi- 6:49 PM

Mumbai- 6:57 PM

Kolkata- 5:58 PM

Hyderabad- 6:33 PM

Bengaluru- 6:34 PM

Patna- 6:14 PM

Srinagar- 7:04 PM

Ahmedabad- 7:02 PM

Guwahati- 5:48 PM

Lucknow- 6:32 PM

April 17 Sehri Timings

Delhi- 4:31 AM

Mumbai- 5:04 AM

Kolkata- 3:57 AM

Hyderabad- 4:44 AM

Bengaluru- 4:53 AM

Patna- 4:05 AM

Srinagar- 4:28 AM

Ahmedabad- 4:49 AM

Guwahati- 3:37 AM

Lucknow- 4:19 AM

Apart from observing Roza, doing charity, reading the holy book Quran, praying five times a day, etc, is considered auspicious. As per Islamic belief, it was on Laylat al-Qadar during this month, holy book Quran came to earth from heaven and revealed itself to Prophet Muhammed. For unversed, Laylat al-Qadr is an odd-numbered night during the last days of Ramzaan, and this day holds great significance in Islamic Calendar.

