New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious month of Ramadan began on April 14. This is a month-long festival in which Muslims across the world observe a day-long fast for 30 days. In this month, fast is known as Roza and those who keep it offer prayers five times a day. According to Islamic scriptures, Quaran revealed itself to Prophet Muhammad on Layalat-al-Quadr. The Laylat-al-Quadr is known as the odd-numbered night which falls in the last ten days of Ramadan. Ramadan is also known as Ramzaan.

According to the Islamic scriptures, there are five pillars of Islam and fasting is known as the fifth pillar of Islam. In this month, when Muslims keeps Roza, they only observe two meals in a day. The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn period is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar. The timings of Sehri and Iftar varies from city to city.

Check out the Ramadan 2021 Sehri and Iftar timings of Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities:

Iftar Timings of May 5, 2021:

Mumbai                         07:03 pm
Delhi                             07:01 pm
Chennai                         06:25 pm
Hyderabad                     06:41 pm
Bangalore                      06:40 pm
Ahmedabad                    07:10 pm
Kolkata                          06:06 pm
Pune                              07:01 pm
Jaipur                             07:05 pm
Lucknow                         06:43 pm
Kanpur                           06:45 pm
Indore                            06:59 pm
Patna                              06:24 pm
Ludhiana                         07:11 pm
Chandigarh                      07:07 pm
New Delhi                        07:01 pm
Amritsar                          06:17 pm
Jodhpur                           07:14 pm
Gurgaon                          07:02 pm
Noida                              07:00 pm

Sehri Timings of May 6, 2021

Mumbai                            04:50 am
Delhi                                04:10 am
Chennai                            04:32 am
Hyderabad                        04:31 am
Bangalore                         04:42 am
Ahmedabad                       04:43 am
Kolkata                              03:41 am
Pune                                  04:47 am
Jaipur                                 04:21 am
Lucknow                             04:00 am
Kanpur                               04:04 am
Indore                                04:30 am
Patna                                  03:47 am
Ludhiana                             04:09 am
Chandigarh                          04:06 am
New Delhi                            04:10 am
Amritsar                              03:46 am
Jodhpur                               04:33 am
Gurgaon                              04:12 am
Noida                                  04:10 am

