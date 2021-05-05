Ramadan 2021: The timings of Sehri and Iftar varies from city to city. Check out the Ramadan 2021 Sehri and Iftar timings of Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious month of Ramadan began on April 14. This is a month-long festival in which Muslims across the world observe a day-long fast for 30 days. In this month, fast is known as Roza and those who keep it offer prayers five times a day. According to Islamic scriptures, Quaran revealed itself to Prophet Muhammad on Layalat-al-Quadr. The Laylat-al-Quadr is known as the odd-numbered night which falls in the last ten days of Ramadan. Ramadan is also known as Ramzaan.

According to the Islamic scriptures, there are five pillars of Islam and fasting is known as the fifth pillar of Islam. In this month, when Muslims keeps Roza, they only observe two meals in a day. The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn period is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar. The timings of Sehri and Iftar varies from city to city.

Check out the Ramadan 2021 Sehri and Iftar timings of Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities:

Iftar Timings of May 5, 2021:

Mumbai 07:03 pm

Delhi 07:01 pm

Chennai 06:25 pm

Hyderabad 06:41 pm

Bangalore 06:40 pm

Ahmedabad 07:10 pm

Kolkata 06:06 pm

Pune 07:01 pm

Jaipur 07:05 pm

Lucknow 06:43 pm

Kanpur 06:45 pm

Indore 06:59 pm

Patna 06:24 pm

Ludhiana 07:11 pm

Chandigarh 07:07 pm

New Delhi 07:01 pm

Amritsar 06:17 pm

Jodhpur 07:14 pm

Gurgaon 07:02 pm

Noida 07:00 pm

Sehri Timings of May 6, 2021

Mumbai 04:50 am

Delhi 04:10 am

Chennai 04:32 am

Hyderabad 04:31 am

Bangalore 04:42 am

Ahmedabad 04:43 am

Kolkata 03:41 am

Pune 04:47 am

Jaipur 04:21 am

Lucknow 04:00 am

Kanpur 04:04 am

Indore 04:30 am

Patna 03:47 am

Ludhiana 04:09 am

Chandigarh 04:06 am

New Delhi 04:10 am

Amritsar 03:46 am

Jodhpur 04:33 am

Gurgaon 04:12 am

Noida 04:10 am

