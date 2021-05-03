Ramadan 2021: In this month, the holy book of Islam, the Quran revealed itself to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat-al-Quadr. The Laylat-al-Qadr is known as the odd-numbered night during the last ten days of Ramadan.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is an auspicious Islamic month in which Muslims across the world observe fast for 30 days. This pious month began on April 14 and it will conclude on May 13. Muslims bid goodbye to this auspicious festival by celebrating Eid. However, this time the celebration of Eid will look a little different owing to the current situation of the pandemic.

In this month, Muslims observe fast and they pray five times a day. There are five pillars of Islam and fasting is known as the fifth pillar of Islam.

The fast in the month of Ramadan is known as Roza. The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar. The timings of Sehri and Iftar varies from city to city, and here is the list of cities and their timings of Sehri and Iftar:

Know the Sehri and Iftar timing of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and other cities:

Iftar Timings on May 3, 2021

Cities Iftar

Delhi 6:59 PM

Mumbai 7:03 PM

Kolkata 6:05 PM

Hyderabad 6:38 PM

Bengaluru 6:36 PM

Patna 6:23 PM

Srinagar 7:17 PM

Ahmedabad 7:09 PM

Guwahati 5:57 PM

Lucknow 6:41 PM



Sehri timings on May 4, 2021

Cities Sehri

Delhi 4:11 AM

Mumbai 4:51 AM

Kolkata 3:41 AM

Hyderabad 4:31 AM

Bengaluru 4:42 AM

Patna 3:47 AM

Srinagar 4:04 AM

Ahmedabad 4:43 AM

Guwahati 3:19 AM

Lucknow 4:01 AM

In this month, the holy book of Islam, the Quran revealed itself to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat-al-Quadr. The Laylat-al-Qadr is known as the odd-numbered night during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma