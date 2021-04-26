Ramadan 2021: Check out the Iftar and Sehri timings of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Lucknow and other cities:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is a 30-day festival that is observed by Muslims across the world. In this month, Muslims keeps a day-long fast for 30 days. In this fast, they only consume two meals, which is known as Sehri and Iftar. The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn period is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar.

In the month of Ramzaan, Muslims also pray five times a day. These five pillars of Islam and fasting is one of the fifth pillars of Islam. In this auspicious month, the prayers that are offered five times begins with Fajr (morning), goes by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and it ends with the Isha (night).

The Sehri and Iftar timing vary from city to city, thus we have compiled a list of cities and their Sehri and Iftar timings:

Iftar timings of April 26

Mumbai 07:00 pm

Delhi 06:56 pm

Chennai 06:24 pm

Hyderabad 06:38 pm

Bangalore 06:38 pm

Ahmedabad 07:06 pm

Kolkata 06:02 pm

Pune 06:58 pm

Jaipur 07:00 pm

Lucknow 06:38 pm

Kanpur 06:40 pm

Indore 06:55 pm

Patna 06:19 pm

Ludhiana 07:05 pm

Chandigarh 07:01 pm

New Delhi 06:56 pm

Amritsar 06:13 pm

Jodhpur 07:10 pm

Gurgaon 06:56 pm

Noida 06:55 pm

Kolhapur 06:55 pm

Ajmer 07:04 pm

Jammu 07:12 pm

Patiala 07:02 pm



Sehri timings of April 27

Mumbai 04:57 am

Delhi 04:20 am

Chennai 04:37 am

Hyderabad 04:37 am

Bangalore 04:47 am

Ahmedabad 04:51 am

Kolkata 03:48 am

Pune 04:54 am

Jaipur 04:30 am

Lucknow 04:09 am

Kanpur 04:13 am

Indore 04:38 am

Patna 03:55 am

Ludhiana 04:20 am

Chandigarh 04:17 am

New Delhi 04:20 am

Amritsar 03:54 am

Jodhpur 04:42 am

Gurgaon 04:21 am

Noida 04:20 am

Kolhapur 04:55 am

Ajmer 04:35 am

Jammu 04:19 am

Patiala 04:19 am

According to the Islamic beliefs, in the month of Ramzaan, Quran revealed itself to Prophet Mohammad in Laylat al-Quadr. This time period of Laylat al-Quadr is known as the odd-numbered night which falls in the ending days of Ramzaan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma