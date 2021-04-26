New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is a 30-day festival that is observed by Muslims across the world. In this month, Muslims keeps a day-long fast for 30 days. In this fast, they only consume two meals, which is known as Sehri and Iftar. The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn period is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar.

In the month of Ramzaan, Muslims also pray five times a day. These five pillars of Islam and fasting is one of the fifth pillars of Islam. In this auspicious month, the prayers that are offered five times begins with Fajr (morning), goes by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and it ends with the Isha (night).

The Sehri and Iftar timing vary from city to city, thus we have compiled a list of cities and their Sehri and Iftar timings:

Check out the Iftar and Sehri timings of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Lucknow and other cities:

Iftar timings of April 26

Mumbai                           07:00 pm
Delhi                               06:56 pm
Chennai                           06:24 pm
Hyderabad                       06:38 pm
Bangalore                        06:38 pm
Ahmedabad                     07:06 pm
Kolkata                            06:02 pm
Pune                               06:58 pm
Jaipur                              07:00 pm
Lucknow                          06:38 pm
Kanpur                            06:40 pm
Indore                            06:55 pm
Patna                             06:19 pm
Ludhiana                        07:05 pm
Chandigarh                     07:01 pm
New Delhi                       06:56 pm
Amritsar                         06:13 pm
Jodhpur                          07:10 pm
Gurgaon                         06:56 pm
Noida                             06:55 pm
Kolhapur                        06:55 pm
Ajmer                            07:04 pm
Jammu                          07:12 pm
Patiala                           07:02 pm


Sehri timings of April 27

Mumbai                         04:57 am
Delhi                             04:20 am
Chennai                         04:37 am
Hyderabad                     04:37 am
Bangalore                      04:47 am
Ahmedabad                   04:51 am
Kolkata                         03:48 am
Pune                            04:54 am
Jaipur                          04:30 am
Lucknow                      04:09 am
Kanpur                        04:13 am
Indore                         04:38 am
Patna                          03:55 am
Ludhiana                     04:20 am
Chandigarh                 04:17 am
New Delhi                   04:20 am
Amritsar                     03:54 am
Jodhpur                      04:42 am
Gurgaon                     04:21 am
Noida                         04:20 am
Kolhapur                    04:55 am
Ajmer                        04:35 am
Jammu                      04:19 am
Patiala                       04:19 am

According to the Islamic beliefs, in the month of Ramzaan, Quran revealed itself to Prophet Mohammad in Laylat al-Quadr. This time period of Laylat al-Quadr is known as the odd-numbered night which falls in the ending days of Ramzaan.

Also Read
Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Try these 3 things on this auspicious day to change..
Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Try these 3 things on this auspicious day to change..

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma