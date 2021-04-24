Ramadan 2021: The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn period is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed at dusk is known as Iftar, check the timings.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is an auspicious festival and it is observed in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. In this holy month, Muslims observe a day-long fast for 30 days. In this month, they offer prayer five times a day starting with Fajr (morning), goes by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and it ends with the Isha (night).

Muslims only consume meals two times a day when they fast in this month. Fasting is considered very crucial in this month. There are a total of five pillars in Islamic culture and fasting is known as the fifth pillar of Islam.

Talking about consuming only two meals in the Roza, the meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn period is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed at dusk is known as Iftar. There is also an auspicious timing for Sehri and Iftar, so let us get to know more about it:

Iftar Timings of April 24:

Delhi 6:53 PM

Mumbai 7:00 PM

Kolkata 6:01 PM

Hyderabad 6:35 PM

Bengaluru 6:35 PM

Patna 6:18 PM

Srinagar 7:10 PM

Ahmedabad 7:05 PM

Guwahati 5:52 PM

Lucknow 6:36 PM

Sehri Timings April 25:

Delhi 4:21 AM

Mumbai 4:57 AM

Kolkata 3:49 AM

Hyderabad 4:37 AM

Bengaluru 4:47 AM

Patna 3:56 AM

Srinagar 4:17 AM

Ahmedabad 4:51 AM

Guwahati 3:28 AM

Lucknow 4:10 AM

In this auspicious month, Muslims help the needy, they donate food, clothes and they read verses of the holy book Quran. According to the popular Islamic beliefs, in this month, Quran revealed itself to Prophet Mohammad in Laylat al-Quadr. This period of Laylat al-Quadr is known as the odd-numbered night which falls in the ending days of Ramzaan.

In the Ramzaan month, every Muslims keeps a day-long fast. Only those who are ill, pregnant women, women who are menstruating or breastfeeding and children are not allowed to keep a fast in this month.

