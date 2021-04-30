Ramadan 2021: There are five pillars of Islam, and praying is considered the fifth pillar of Islam. The prayers begin with Fajr (during dawn), goes by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and conclude with the Isha (night).

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Muslims across the world observe a 30-day long fast in the month of Ramadan. Ramadan is also known as Ramazan and it is considered as one of the auspicious months in the Islamic calendar.

In this month, Muslims offer prayers five times a day and they observe fast for a whole month. They only consume two meals a day in this pious month. The meals which are consumed in a day is known as Sehri and Iftari. The timings of Sehri and Iftar is different in every city.

Know Sehri and Iftar timings of Hyderabad, Pune, Patna, Delhi and other cities:

Iftar timings of April 30

Aligarh



6:54 PM Mumbai 6:58 PM Delhi 6:24 PM Chennai 6:04 PM Hyderabad 6:39 PM Pune 7:00 PM Lucknow 6:40 PM Kanpur 6:04 PM Patna 6:21 PM New Delhi 6:58 PM Jammu 7:15 PM

Sehri Timing of May 1

Aligarh 4:14 Mumbai 4:54 Delhi 4:16 Chennai 4:34 Kolkata 3:54 Hyderabad 4:34 Pune 4:51 Lucknow 4:05 Kanpur 4:09 Patna 3:51 New Delhi 4:16 Jammu 4:14

The meal which is consumed in the pre-dawn period is known as Sehri and the meal which is consumed in the dusk is known as Iftar.

There are five pillars of Islam, and praying is considered the fifth pillar of Islam. The prayers begin with Fajr (during dawn), goes by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and conclude with the Isha (night).

According to the Islamic beliefs, in the month of Ramzaan, Quran revealed itself to Prophet Mohammad in Laylat al-Quadr. This time period of Laylat al-Quadr, is known as the odd-numbered night which falls in the ending days of Ramzaan.

