New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine months of the Islamic calendar is known as Ramadan or Ramzan. It is marked with 30 days of fasting depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramzan is one of the most pious months for all Muslims as it was during this month their holy book Quran came to earth from heaven and introduced itself to Prophet Muhammad. This year Ramadan will commence from April 12, Monday. During the 30-days period, all Muslims all over the globe observe fasting known as Roza. As per Islamic belief, Roza helps in detoxifying the soul and brings people closer to Allah by preaching to him all day and eating less.

Only a two-course meal is allowed during this holy month, that is, Sehri (dawn) and Iftari (after sunset). It is said that adults and children who have to attain puberty and are mentally physically fit should observe this fast. Only the elderly and ill people are exempted from the fast. Not just this, even women who are pregnant, mensurating, and breastfeeding should not observe fast. They are all advised to observe the fast after they get recovered.

Now, as the day is right around the corner, Muslims must be busy preparing for the same and must be mentally noting what can they cook for Sehri and Iftari that is not just tasty but also healthy. Well, it is very important to eat healthy food as the COVID-19 cases are witnessing a rapid surge. To ease down your task, we have brought you some simple recipes that will keep you healthy and energetic during your fasting hours.

Khajur/Date Cake

When it comes to commencing or breaking the fast, Khajur is an important fruit, as it is very nutritious, high in fibre, natural sweetener and many more. Prepare this easy recipe before Moon shines on Ramadan.

Here have a look at the video:

(video credit: Hebbars Kitchen)

Salata/ Afghan Salad

Salads are one of the healthy food items during Roza. Also, it's a very easy recipe that will help you save energy. Here have a look at the video:

(video credit: Cook with Zahen)

Banana Chia Smoothie

Chia seeds are one of the healthy ingredients that you should add to your Sehri and Iftari. It'll not just keep you cool but is also rich in nutrients such as fibre, protein calcium, etc, and loaded with antioxidants. Added with the benefits of Banana, this shake is very healthy and will keep you going during the hours of Roza. It's easy to make, have a look at the video for the recipe:

(video credit: Hamilton Beach India)

Dry fruits Milkshake

(pic credit: Cooking with Siddhi)

Rich with dry fruits, it is a healthy and easy recipe to have during Sehri and Iftari. To make this, you need to first soak all the dry fruits for at least 30 minutes, such as 7-8 dates, 1/4 cup almonds, 1/4 cup walnuts, 2-3 dry figs. After 30 minutes, drain all the water and put them in a blender, add 1 cup milk and 1 tbsp honey or jaggery. Blend it well until a thick paste now, add 2 cups of milk more and blend again. When done, pour it into a serving glass.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv