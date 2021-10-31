New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekadashi is the eleventh lunar day of the two lunar phases (waning phase and waxing phase) of the Vedic calendar. Rama Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and takes place on the Ekadashi tithi of Kartik month during Krishna Paksha.

It is also popularly known as Rambha Ekadashi or Kartik Krishna Ekadashi. On this day, devotees not just worship Lord Vishnu but also observe fast for him as it is considered very sacred. This time the Ekadashi is beginning on October 31, 2021.

Rama Ekadashi 2021: Date and time

Ekadashi tithi begins October 31 at 14:27

Ekadashi tithi ends November 1 at 13:21

Parana Time on November 2nd 06:34 to 08:46

Rama Ekadashi 2021: Significance

Ekadashi is considered as the most favourite tithi of Lord Vishnu. In Sanatan Dharma, this tithi holds great significance as it is believed that by fast on this day body gets cleansed, repaired and rejuvenated. Devotees seek love and blessings from Lord Vishnu on this special day which starts from sunrise on the day of Ekadashi and concludes on the sunrise of the following day.

People observe fast and food such as rice is strictly not eaten on this day. Brahma Vaivarta Purana and other scriptures glorify the significance of Ekadashi fast. It is believed that by observing this fast merits attained are equal to as performing of Ashwamegha yagnas and Rajsuya Yagna.

Rama Ekadashi 2021: Mantra

Vishnu Mantra is chanted on the day

Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay.

Rama Ekadashi 2021: Rituals

- After getting early bath devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

- The fasting rituals initiates from dashami tithi i.e. from one day prior to Ekadashi.

- The fast concludes on the next day i.e.on twelfth day of lunar month.

- Devotees maintain the vigil overnight. Whole night they sing bhajans and devotional songs.

- On a clean platform diety of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are placed.

- Flowers, fruits and naivedya are offered.

- Aarti is performed. After bhog is offered, prasad is distributed among all.

