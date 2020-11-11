Rama Ekadashi 2020: The devotees believe that making offerings to God on this day will make them achieve wealth and prosperity.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rama Ekadashi is the festival that holds an important place in the Hindu calendar. This year, Rama Ekadashi is falling on November 11(Wednesday). There are a total of 24 Ekadashis that take place in a year but, this time there are 26 as Adhik Maas gets added to the calendar once in about 32 months. On this day, the devotees worship Lord Vishnu along with Rama Swaroop of goddess Laxmi and observe a day-long fast and break it on the next day after sunrise when Dwadashi Tithi prevails.

The devotees believe that making offerings to God on this day will make them achieve wealth and prosperity. Devotees also observe fast on this day to get rid of all the sins of present or previous births and attain Moksha (liberation from the cycle of birth, death, and rebirth).

Rama Ekadashi- Date and Shubh Mahurat

Rama Ekadashi is falling on November 11. Ekadashi Tithi begins at 03:22 am on Nov 11, 2020. This tithi will end at 12:40 am on Nov 12, 2020.

As per drikpanchang, "One should do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. And not doing Parana within Dwadashi is similar to an offence."

Rama Ekadashi parana time is from 06:42 am to 08:51 am on November 12, 2020. On Parana Day dwadashi end moment is 09:30 pm.

Significance of Rama Ekadashi

On this day, the devotees take a bath in the holy river waters, keep a day-long fast, and perform puja where they offer sacred food (Prasad), incense sticks, sandalwood paste, and flowers to the deity. Devotees do the Parana (break it) on the following day. According to Padma Purana, Lord Vishnu's grace always remains on the person who observes Rama Ekadashi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma