Ram Navami 2021: Ahead of the auspicious festival of Ram Navami, here are some wishes, messages, quotes, and images that you can share with your friends and family:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ram Navami is an auspicious festival that is observed on the Navami tithi of Chaitra month Shukla paksha. On this auspicious festival, the devotees offer prayers to the avatar of Lord Vishu i.e. Lord Ram. This day is celebrated with full zeal and zest across the nation. On this day, the devotees perform yagya and they offer prasad and flowers to the idol of Lord Ram. This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 21. The Navami tithi will begin on April 21 at 12:43 AM and it ends on April 22 at 12:35 AM. The auspicious timing to offer prayer on Ram Navami will begin at 11:02 AM and will end at 1:38 PM.

Ram Navami 2021 Wishes:

*Happy Ram Navami 2021 to you and your family!

*May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

*May this holy occasion of Ram Navami bring a ray of hope, positivity, and peace to your life. Happy Ram Navami.

*Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ramnavmi.

*This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his blessings, love, and care. Wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

*Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

*May the glimmer of diyas and the echo of the chants fill your life with happiness and contentment.

Ram Navami 2021 Quotes:

*Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami 2021!

*May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

*Wishing you a happy and prosperous Ram Navmi, may this festival light up your life with happiness and success.

*May Lord Ram bless your family with health, wealth, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi.

*This Ram Navami, wishing you and your family a life full of happiness, success, and glory.

*On this auspicious day, may lord Ram give you all the happiness, good health, and fulfill your endeavours in life.

Ahead of the auspicious festival of Lord Ram, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very Happy Ram Navami.

