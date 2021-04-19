The festival celebrates the descent of Lord Vishnu as Lord Ram after his birth to Ayodhya king and queen-- Dasrath and Kaushalya. Read on to know more about the special festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ram Navami is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus. It is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. This year Ram Navami is falling on April 21. This day special day is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of God Vishnu. The festival celebrates the descent of Vishnu as Ram after his birth to Ayodhya king and queen-- Dasrath and Kaushalya.

Ram Navami 2021: Date and time

Navami tithi will start at 12:43 am on April 21 and will end at 12:35 am April 22

Ram Navami 2021: Significance

Lord Rama was born in Suryavanshi Ikshvaku Dynasty family in Treta yuga, to king Dashrath and queen Kaushalya, in Ayodhya. He was born on navami tithi (ninth day) of shukla paksha of the month Chaitra. As per Hindu scriptures, Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Therefore, this is why the festival is celebrated religiously across the country amongst Hindus.

Ram Navami 2021: Shubh muhurat

As Rama was born during Madhyama period which prevails for about 2hrs 24 minutes, this is the most auspicious time for rituals to be performed. The timings are: 11:02 pm to 1:38 pm

Ram Navami 2021: Celebration

On this day, devotees worship Lord Rama in his infant form. As the city of Ayodhya is the birth place of Lord Rama, devotees arrive from all corners of the country to visit the place. Devotees celebrate the auspicious day by observing fast and reciting Ram katha. Meanwhile, some even take a dip in the river Saryu, which is located at the banks of Ayodhya. As per popular beliefs, taking a bath in the holy water, on this day is considered auspicious. On the other hand, some devotees and worshippers celebrate the day with miniature Rama in a cradle, some believe in offering clothes, feeding underprivileged people on this day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal