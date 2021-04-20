Ram Navami 2021: Know puja vidhi, mantra, shubh muhurat and more about the festival
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The navami tithi of Chaitra month shukla paksha is celebrated as Ram Navami. This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 21. It is birth anniversary date of Lord Rama who was born on this day in Punarvasu nakshatra, in karka lagna. King Dashrath of Ayodhya hailed from Suryavanshi Ikshvaku Dynasty. Rama was born to king Dashrath and queen Kaushalya in Treta yuga. As per Hindu scriptures, Rama was the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Rama established Rama Rajya where his kingdom where everyone was satisfied and were in harmony.
Ram Navami 2021: Timings
Navami Tithi timings
On April 21 Navami will start at 12:43 am
On April 22 Navami will end at 12:35 am
Ram Navami 2021: Shubh Muhurat
Most auspicious time
11:02 am to 1:38 pm
Madhyanh is afternoon period which prevails for about 2hr 24 mins. This is the most auspicious time for puja. The chanting of Rama and celebrations reach at it's peak during madhyanh. People get excited and recite bhajans with devotion. People from far away places visit Ayodhya and bath in Darti river. On the bank of river Saryu, Ayodhya is situated. It is believed to be auspicious to take a dip in the Saryu river
Ram Navami 2021: Puja Vidhi
After taking bath early in the morning people wear clean clothes. Tulsi leaf, flowers and fruits are offered. Bhog of pure things as per capacity is given. Aarti is recited.
Ram Navami 2021: Mantra
It is believed that name of Rama itself is the biggest mantra. The other mantras are:
Om ran ramay namah
Om Ram Chandray namah
Om Ram Bhadray namah
Om Janaki Vallabhay swaha
To get rid from big problems--
Deen dayal birudi sambhari
Harahu nath mum sankat bhari
Ram Navami 2021: Stuti
Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu bhaj man haran bhavbhaj darunam
Nav kanj lochan, kanj mukh, kar kanj pad kanjarunam
