As per Hindu scriptures, Rama was the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu born to King Dashrath and Devi Kaushalya. Read on to know more about the festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The navami tithi of Chaitra month shukla paksha is celebrated as Ram Navami. This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 21. It is birth anniversary date of Lord Rama who was born on this day in Punarvasu nakshatra, in karka lagna. King Dashrath of Ayodhya hailed from Suryavanshi Ikshvaku Dynasty. Rama was born to king Dashrath and queen Kaushalya in Treta yuga. As per Hindu scriptures, Rama was the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Rama established Rama Rajya where his kingdom where everyone was satisfied and were in harmony.

Ram Navami 2021: Timings

Navami Tithi timings

On April 21 Navami will start at 12:43 am

On April 22 Navami will end at 12:35 am

Ram Navami 2021: Shubh Muhurat

Most auspicious time

11:02 am to 1:38 pm

Madhyanh is afternoon period which prevails for about 2hr 24 mins. This is the most auspicious time for puja. The chanting of Rama and celebrations reach at it's peak during madhyanh. People get excited and recite bhajans with devotion. People from far away places visit Ayodhya and bath in Darti river. On the bank of river Saryu, Ayodhya is situated. It is believed to be auspicious to take a dip in the Saryu river

Ram Navami 2021: Puja Vidhi

After taking bath early in the morning people wear clean clothes. Tulsi leaf, flowers and fruits are offered. Bhog of pure things as per capacity is given. Aarti is recited.

Ram Navami 2021: Mantra

It is believed that name of Rama itself is the biggest mantra. The other mantras are:

Om ran ramay namah

Om Ram Chandray namah

Om Ram Bhadray namah

Om Janaki Vallabhay swaha

To get rid from big problems--

Deen dayal birudi sambhari

Harahu nath mum sankat bhari

Ram Navami 2021: Stuti

Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu bhaj man haran bhavbhaj darunam

Nav kanj lochan, kanj mukh, kar kanj pad kanjarunam

