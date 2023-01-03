Rakul Preet Singh To Mouni Roy, These Bollywood Divas Welcomed 2023 By The Beach

Which look of these stunning celebrities will you choose for your beach vacation? (Image Credit: Rakul Preet/ Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

THERE ARE some Bollywood superstars who opted to spend their New Year's Eve in a low-key manner rather than going out and dancing the night away. It's all about the new year, and we all have our plans prepared. Here are some of Bollywood's chicest beachgoers, from Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon to Rakul Preet Singh. It already appears that 2023 will be warm and stylish for these Bollywood diva beauties. Here are some images that have us yearning for a vacation as well.

Karisma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor, the style icon of the 1990s, and her killer beach look don't overdo things but instead provide a straightforward, elegant, and trendy appearance. Karisa looks very stunning in this stunning cutout. The monokini has a one-shoulder neckline and translucent drapery. She is confident in her style and the ideal start to the new year, but did you realise that her bright red lips gave the ensemble even more zing?

Mouni Roy

Another diva who never misses a chance to show off her beauty and curves is Mouni Roy, popularly known as Naagin. Mouni recently made a stylish statement at the beach in Dubai. She completed the look with a vibrant green co-ord set and a pair of chic yet cunning sunglasses.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh was also in Phuket for a fashionable vacation. The diva chose a vivid blue bralette with strappy accents and paired it with a pair of flared shorts in the same color. Rakul's natural look, complete with a tidy bun for her hair, was ideal for the beach. She had a small backpack with her beach necessities: sliders.

Anayana Panday

Ananya Panday, the beach baby, was spotted in Phuket while on holiday. Ananya always makes sure that internet users are smitten by her good looks and sexy physique.She was recently observed reading a book on the beach while wearing a two-piece midnight blue bikini. Ananya was flawless in every way.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is the tall, lovely, and talented actress that Bollywood now has, and her ultra-chic and fashionable looks never fail to surprise the internet. Kriti is wearing a beautiful halter-neck top with white leggings. Along with this lovely headgear, she also finished off her image with a big, cheery smile.