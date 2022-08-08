Raksha Bandhan 2022: Gifts Ideas For Your Brother To Make His Rakhi Special

Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to the pure love and relationship between a brother and sister. On this day, sister ties a sacred thread to her brother's wrist and the brother promises to protect and take care of his sister. It is also believed that the sacred thread protects the one who wears it. It is a ritual that brothers give gifts to their sisters on this day. But if you are a sister who wants to your brother's Raksha Bandhan special, you can also gift him something.

If you are still confused about the gifts to give to your brother, you can get gift ideas from this list.

Sneakers

Sneakers are really in demand these days and are really fashionable as well. Moreover, sneakers look good with every outfit. You can gift a pair of sneakers to your brother to make his Rakhi special.

Watch

A watch looks really cool on any outfit. You can buy a sports watch for your brother if he is into fitness. You can also give him a smartwatch or you can gift him a formal watch which will look good with a formal outfit.

Kurta or Any traditional attire

Ethnic attires can never go out of style. You can buy a kurta or ethnic jacket for your brother as well.

Chocolates

Even though chocolates are a common gift for Rakhi, you can never go wrong with it. Almost everyone likes chocolates irrespective of their gender. Chocolate will always be the best gift for any occasion.

Customised gifts

You can give a customised gift to your brother, which will have a special touch. A customised gift will make your bond stronger with your brother as the gift will be specially made for them.

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11, 2022. It falls in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. The name 'Raksha Bandhan' is derived from Sanskrit, which means 'the bond of protecting or obligation'.