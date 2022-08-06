Raksha Bandhan 2022: Dos And Don'ts To Keep In Mind While Performing Rituals

Raksha Bandhan is the Hindu festival dedicated to the beautiful relationship between brothers and sisters. This is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in the Hindu community and will fall on August 11 this year. This festival falls in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. Shravana month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is considered highly significant for Gauri Puja. There are some dos and don'ts that brothers and sisters have to keep in mind while performing the ritual. Take a look.

1. On the day of Rakhi, special care should be taken regarding cleanliness as it is a sacred ritual.

2. Do not quarrel with anyone or get into any dispute on this day. Also, do not abuse anyone.

3. Keep in mind that Rakhi should not be tied in Rahu Kaal and Bhadra as it is considered inauspicious.

4. Brother should keep his face in the east or north direction while performing the rakhi ritual. Do not keep your face in the South direction.

5. Brothers should cover their heads with a handkerchief. Sisters should also cover their heads with a scarf while performing the ritual.

6. Take a close look at the designs made on Rakhi like om, swastika and Kalash. Any rakhi with inauspicious signs should not be tied, like an opposite-looking swastika.

7. Rakhi should be tied to the right wrist.

8. Do not tie a broken Rakhi.

9. Sisters should not be given a sharp object as a gift on Rakhi as it is considered inauspicious.

10. Pray to God, put tilak on forehead and tie Rakhi to Lord Ganesh or your deity before tying rakhi to your brother.

The name 'Raksha Bandhan' is derived from Sanskrit, which means 'the bond of protecting or obligation'. This day is considered as a symbol of duty and love between brother and sister.

The history of Raksha Bandhan goes back to Mahabharata. It is believed that Draupadi tied a strip of cloth to the bleeding hand of Lord Krishna and was bestowed with the divine protection of Lord Krishna. According to some other beliefs, Lord Yama, the God of death, blessed his sister and promised that all sisters tying Rakhi on the auspicious day of Shravana Purnima would have his blessings.