Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date And Time: When Will Rakhi Be Celebrated This Year?

India is a diverse country and is well known for its diversity in terms of religion and festivals. People from different religions celebrate different festivals. Soon, people across India will celebrate one of the most auspicious festivals that cherish the bond of brother and sister -- Raksha Bandhan. The day celebrated the bond between brother and sisters. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. On this auspicious day, sisters tie Rakh on the wrist of their brother, and in return, brothers give gifts to their sisters.

When will be Raksha Bandhan celebrated in India?

There was confusion about the date of the festival. People in India were unable to understand when will be the festival celebrated in the country.

The auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11 this year. In the month of Saawan also known as Shravan, the full moon date of Shukla Paksha will start at 10.38 am on Thursday, August 11.

People should note that the Purnima Tithi will last till 7:05 am on Friday, August 12. Further, the full moon of the Sawaan month is also known as Shravan Poornima or Kajari Poonam.

Meanwhile, there is also specific timing for the festival. The festival of Raksha Bandhan Bhadra time will begin at 10:38 am and will come to an end on 8:51 pm. The auspicious time of the festival is from 8:51 pm to 9:12 pm.

As per astrologers, sisters can tie Rakhi anytime throughout the day. The Abhijeet Muhurta will be from 12:06 pm to 12:57 pm, and Amrit Kaal will be from 6:55 pm to 8:20 pm.

On this day, one can try to make their brother and sister special by making efforts. The festival brings lots of joy to the families. A large level get-together takes place where families meet each other and celebrate the festival. The main motive of the festival is to cherish the relationship between brothers and sisters.