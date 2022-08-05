Raksha Bandhan 2022: Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance Of This Auspicious Festival

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu community and celebrates the relationship between a brother and sister. On this day, sister ties a sacred thread to her brother's wrist and it is believed that the thread protects the one who wears it. This festival is celebrated in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date and Time

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11, 2022, Thursday. It falls in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. Shravana is the fifth lunar month in the Hindu calendar and is considered highly significant for Lord Shiva and Gauri Puja.

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 08:51 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 05:17 PM to 06:18 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 06:18 PM to 08:00 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:38 AM on August 11, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 07:05 AM on August 12, 2022

Raksha Bandhan 2022: History and Significance

The name 'Raksha Bandhan' is derived from Sanskrit, which means 'the bond of protecting or obligation'. This day is dedicated to the sibling's bond and it is also considered as a symbol of duty and love between brother and sister. Sisters tie a sacred thread, known as Rakhi, on their brother's hand on this day.

In Mahabharata, Draupadi tied a strip of cloth to the bleeding hand of Lord Krishna and was bestowed with the divine protection of Lord Krishna. It is also believed that Lord Yama, the God of death, blessed his sister and promised that all sisters tying Rakhi on the auspicious day of Shravana Purnima would have his blessings.

During the Rakhi ritual, the sister does the aarti, put tika on the brother's forehead and then ties the rakhi. Then, she gives sweets to the brother and the brother gives the gift to the sister.