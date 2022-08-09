Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Rakhi Colours As Per Your Brother's Zodiac Sign

This year the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 11. Hindus on this day cherish the bond of brother and sister. Sisters tie a sacred thread to their brother's wrist as according to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the thread protects the person who wears it.

As the occasion is around the corner, there are plenty of Rakhi designs and colours available in the market. However sisters can buy Rakhi according to their brother's zodiac, it is believed to be more auspicious.

Check what colour of rakhi will be appropriate according to the Zodiac sign of your brother:

Aries:

If the zodiac sign of your brother is Aries, you should buy a red-coloured rakhi.

Taurus:

You can tie a silver-coloured or a white-coloured rakhi to your brother. it will bring him lots of success.

Gemini:

If the zodiac sign of your brother is Gemini, you can get a rakhi of green colour or sandalwood.

Cancer:

If your brother's zodiac sign is Cancer, then a rakhi of cream color or pearls should be tied.

Leo:

As per astrologers, people of the Leo zodiac sign should tie rakhi of green, pink, and orange colours.

Vigro:

If the zodiac sign of your brother is Vigro, you can tie a white or silver- coloured rakhi. This will keep your brother safe.

Libra:

Brothers of Libra zodiac sign should tie a rakhi of cream and yellow colour. It will increase the wealth of your brother.

Scorpio:

If the zodiac sign of your brother is Scorpio, you can go for a pink or red- coloured rakhi. You should also offer him sweets made up of jaggery.

Sagittarius:

You can go for a sandalwood or yellow colour of rakhi. You can also feed Rasgulla to your brother.

Capricorn:

Tie a rakhi of blue colour if your brother's zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Aquarius:

You should tie rakhi made of white, sky color, and Rudraksha. This will remove obstacles from their life and give them success.

Pisces:

For those who have Pisces as their zodiac sign, should tie a red, yellow and orange-colored rakhi. You should offer your brother sweets made up of milk.