Raksha Bandhan 2022: 6 Mehndi Designs To Take Inspiration From On Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important and auspicious festivals in the Hindu community and will be celebrated on August 11, 2022, this year. This festival celebrates the pure bond and love between a brother and sister. It is celebrated in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. Shravana is the fifth lunar month in the Hindu calendar and is considered highly significant for Lord Shiva and Gauri Puja. On this day, a sister ties a sacred thread to her brother's wrist and the brother gives a gift to his sister. Women also wear new clothes and apply mehndi on their palms to celebrate this day. Take inspiration from these beautiful mehndi designs to make your Rakhi even more special.

If you don't have a lot of time but want a beautiful mehndi design, then you can take inspiration from this. This mehndi design won't take a lot of time and is also easy to make.

Here is another simple and unique mehndi design you can make on Raksha Bandhan. This is very easy to make as well and it will not take much time. Moreover, this mehndi design looks very stylish as well.

Take inspiration from this another simple and easy mehndi design. You can make this design on your palm and at the back of your hand as well. You just have to draw semi-circles and add some leaf and flower patterns in between.

If you like your palms filled with beautiful mehndi designs, but also want to save time, then you can take inspiration from this design. Make some big flower patterns and lines to make beautiful designs.

This design is also very easy to make and will hardly take 30 mins. To make this, you have to draw a flower on one side of the palm and add some leaves to make it more beautiful.

This design is absolutely beautiful and easy to make as well. You have to draw some designs on your fingers and then draw flowers and leaves on the rest of your palm.