Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 Celeb Outfits You Can Draw Inspiration From

The beautiful festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner. Hindus on this day celebrate the bond of brother and sister. This year, the auspicious festival will be observed on August 11. On this day sisters, tie a sacred thread to their brother's wrist as it is believed that the thread protects the one who wears it.

Meanwhile, every Indian festival is incomplete without ethnic outfits. The festivals always bring a chance to update your wardrobe with new and beautiful ethnic collections. But girls are often confused about what can be the best dress for the occasion.

Don't worry. We have got it sorted for you with the most amazing outfits worn by Bollywood celebrities. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, here are some wardrobe inspirations for Raksha Bandhan 2022.

Alia Bhatt In Dazzling In White Saree:

You can always go for a white saree if you are not a very big fan of bright colours. Also, you can try out Jhumka like Alia Bhatt who carried herself gracefully in this beautiful white saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Embroidered Peach Kurta From Katrina's Wardrobe:

Katrina Kaif is one of the stylish actresses in Bollywood who is always looked upon for her amazing dressing sense. This peach Kurta along with dupatta will be a perfect choice for the festival. You can always wear some bangles to give it an Indian touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Deepika Padukone In Traditional Pink Kurta:

The gorgeous actress never fails to set Instagram on fire with her dazzling looks. Her pink and golden embroidered suit can give you an authentic look that will be an appropriate fit for the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Alia Bhatt In White Salwar Kameez:

If you are looking for something light and ethnic, you can carry your glam with this beautiful white and golden Salwar Kameez. You can always wear earrings and make it look more elegant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Jhanvi Kapoor In Matte White Saree With Floral Borders:

Plain sarees with floral borders are always in fashion. Nothing can be perfect than a modern saree that can justify your sartorial choice perfectly.