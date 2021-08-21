Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Here we are with a plethora of wishes, greetings, SMSes, images and more which you can send out to your darling siblings and cousins in order to celebrate the festival. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: No other day celebrates a brother-sister bond more beautifully than Raksha Bandhan. Yes, it's that time of the year when the festivals have kickstarted and the first major one to be in line is that of tying rakhi. As we all know, on this day sisters tie rakhi (sacred thread) on the wrist of their brothers and pray for their prosperity, health and well-being. Meanwhile, in return, brothers grant the sisters gifts with a promise of protecting them.

This year the traditional Hindu festival is being celebrated on August 22. And as the day is nearing, all the siblings and cousins are waiting to be with their close ones. However, if you are away and not physically present with your brothers or sisters, don't worry. Here we are with a plethora of wishes, greetings, SMSes, images and more which you can send out to your darling siblings and cousins in order to celebrate the festival. Take a look:

Tode Se Bhi Na Tute Jo Aesa Ye Man-Bandhan Hai

Ias Bandhan Ko Sari Duniya Kahati Raksha Bandhan Hai

Tum Bhi Ias Kacche Dhage Ka Maan Jara-Sa Rakh Lena

Kam Se Kam Rakhi Ke Din Bahna Ka Rasta Tak Lena

“Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet”

“Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero”

“My brother may not always be at my side but he is always in my heart”

“A friend is a brother who was once a bother”

“Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk

A sibling may be the keeper of one’s identity, the only person with the keys to one’s unfettered, more fundamental self”

“My big brother still thinks he’s a better singer than me”

“Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply”

“Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there Being a big sister is to love your brother, even if he does not want it or love you in return”

Dearest sister,

First of all a very “Happy Raksha Bandhan”

This Raksha Bandhan I promise

I will always hold your back

Whenever you turn back

You will find me always

My little sister

I don’t know how

Life will take a turn

But I promise you

The place you hold in my heart

No one ever will replace

!!Happy Raksha Bandhan sis!!

“You are my guide, my mentor, my sister and my guardian. I love you and sending lots of wishes for Rakshabadhan”

“One thing I never forget to pray to God is – to protect my sweet sister from all the evil and give her the world of happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan”

“I love you sister till death and will always be one call away in all your needs. Happy Raksha Bandhan”

“Its a promise of your brother that no matter what, I will always support and love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan”

“I feel proud to have a sister like you. Be the same strong-minded girl always!! Happy Raksha Bandhan”

“Hey sister!! I may be younger you but strong enough to protect you from any evil. Happy Raksha Bandhan”

The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend.

May God bless my angelic sister with loads of happiness, health, wealth and success.

Having a sister like you is like having a best friend in life! Let’s promise to make more jovial memories together. Happy Raksha Bandhan lovely sis!

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal