New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Raksha Bandhan is a popular traditionally Hindu ceremony. It is celebrated on the full moon day of Shrawan month of the Hindu Lunar Calendar. This year it will be observed on August 22, 2021. This festival's name is derived from Sanskrit, the literal meaning is bond of protection or obligation.

Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to the sibling's love and care for each other and it is a symbol of duty and bond between brother and sister. On Raksha Bandhan sisters tie rakhi (sacred thread) on the wrist of their brothers and pray for their prosperity, health and well-being. Meanwhile, in return, brothers grant the sisters gifts with a promise of protecting them.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Importance of auspicious time

Since the whole festival is one of the biggest and most auspicious one in Hinduism, it is important that the rituals of the same should happen according to the shubh mahurat. Rakhi should be tied on the auspicious time only.

And one of the most crucial times, the Bhadra time is a malefic period that must be strictly avoided. However, this year the festival of Raksha Bandhan is even more auspicious as there is no Bhadra time zone for the whole period.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Shubh Mahurat

Auspicious time for Raksha Bandhan on August 22, 2021

Purnima upto 17:35 pm

Sunrise 05:57 am

Sunset. 18:35 pm

Brahm mahurat 04:34 to 05:21 am

Shobhan yog 06:15 to 10:34 am

Dhanishtha nakshatra upto 07:39 pm

Abhijit mahurat 12:04 - 12:58

Amrit Kaal 09:34 am to 11:07 am

Rakhi can be tied between 05:50 am to 17:35 pm

Raksha Bandhan: Celebration in other religions

In Jainism priests tie rakhi or give ceremonial thread to the devotees.

In Sikhism, this festival is celebrated with enthusiasm, they call it as Rakhari.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal