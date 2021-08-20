Raksha Bandhan 2021: This special day falls on Purnima or the full moon day of Sawan month as per the Hindu calendar. scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters. It's a day to promise each other for being there in bad and good times. This special day falls on Purnima or the full moon day of Sawan month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on August 22, 2021. On this day, a sister ties Rakhi on her brother's wrist as a symbol of her trust and unconditional faith. Whereas, brothers vow to protect their sister from all the dire circumstances.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: August 22, Sunday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 6:15 AM, August 22, Sunday

Shubh Tithi Ends: 05:31 PM, August 22, Sunday

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat: 01:42 PM to 04:18 PM, August 22, 2021

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha: 02:19 AM to 03:27 AM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha: 03:27 AM to 05:19 AM

Purnima Tithi Begins: 07:00 PM on August 21, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends: 05:31 PM on August 22, 2021

Raksha Bandhan 2021: History

As per Hindu mythology, there are many stories, however, the very famous is from Mahabharat. Once Lord Krishna was flying a kite and accidentally cut his fingers with the thread. Seeing this, Draupadi immediately tore a piece from her saree and tied it on Krishna's fingers to stop the bleeding. Moved by this gesture, Krishna promised to protect her from all the evil spirits throughout his life. Well, he did protect her from all the evil conspiracies and eyes. One of the incidents is when Kauravas dragged Draupadi in front of everyone and tried to shame her by trying to tear his saree. However, Lord Krishna kept his promise and protected her from this embarrassment.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Significance

It is one of the special and important Hindu festivals that celebrated the beautiful relation of brother and sister. Rakhi is not just a thread it is a symbol of all trust and faith that a sister has in her brother. That's why, Raksha Bandhan carries a great significance in the hearts of all Hindus.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv