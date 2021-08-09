There are a plethora of rakhi gifting options are also available in the market. Take a look at where and how you can order Rakhi and gifts for your siblings and cousins.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious occasion to celebrate the unifying and ever-lasting bond of love, care and respect between siblings. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on their brothers' wrists and exchange gifts and sweets to mark the celebration.

However, due to COVID-19 and social distancing, although the spirit of the festival has been affected a bit, but the virus failed to scale down the enthusiasm of people. All thanks to digitalisation, many have found ways to celebrate the auspicious festival by staying at home and sending rakhis and gifts online on Raksha Bandhan.

Markets inflate during festivals and especially the online ones which are there to cater to all sorts of demands. Not just one can send out rakhis but a few e-commerce portals allow one to pick customised gifts, tika samagri, sweets and more related to the festivals.

There are a number of websites that house a premium collection of personalized Rakhi gifts and offer shipping to cities across the country. Even a plethora of rakhi gifting options are also available in the market which let the customers can order in a very smooth and quick manner. Take a look at where and how you can order Rakhi and gifts for your siblings and cousins.

Websites: Websites like Amazon.com, Flipkart.com, proshop24.com, fnp.com, and many other are safe to buy rakhis and rakhi gifts like chocolates, soft toys, sweets customised mugs etc. All you need to do is enter the website and pick the product of your choice and add them to cart before making the payment. Apart from delivering, these sites make sure to pack your gifts keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines.

Offers and discounts: On this special occasion where the bond of love is celebrated, a lot of sites offer a range of offers, discounts and cashbacks. One can avail offers by using discounts coupons on products.

Payment: Most of such sites offer safe payment getaways where they provide buyer with the safe and efficient payment option available online. One can choose from the array of digital payment modes to cash on delivery.

Delivery: To eradicate the troubles involved in sending rakhi online, the efficient delivery network of these portals assure safe and timely delivery of your gifts across the globe.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal