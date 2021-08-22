There are certain things which need to be taken care of while tying Rakhi on the day of Raksha Bandhan to make this ritual even more special. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Rakhi aka Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. Celebrating the bond of brother and sister, Raksha Bandhan is here and it's the ideal occasion to make your sibling feel the 'love and care' with a token of compliment.

On this day women tie rakhis to their brother's wrist, perform puja, observe fast, dress up in new clothes and more. The festival of Rakhi is celebrated on the full moon day of Sawan month. This year Rakhi is falling on 22nd August, Sunday. This year, due to the presence of Ghetni Nakshatra and Gajakesari Yoga on Rakhi, it is very auspicious to tie Rakhi.

As everyone celebrates the occasion whole-heartedly, it is important for certain things which need to be taken care of while tying Rakhi. By doing this once can make this event and rituals even more special. Therefore, here we are with a few Dos and Don't which you need to follow while trying rakhi.

1- Celebrate the festival of Rakhi with gaiety, do not abuse anyone on this day neither get involved in any quarrel or dispute.

2- Since it's a sacred ritual special care should be taken of cleanliness on the day of Rakhi. Both brothers and sisters tie rakhi after taking bath and wearing clean or new clothes.

3- While tying Rakhi, brother should keep his face in the east or north direction. Rakhi should not be tied facing south.

4- Rakhi should not be tied in Rahu Kaal and Bhadra. Although this year Bhadra is not there on day of Raksha Bandhan, but there will be Rahu Kaal for some time in the evening. Do not tie Rakhi during Rahu Kaal, it is inauspicious.

5- Never tie a broken or broken Rakhi.

6- While buying Rakhi, keep in mind that auspicious signs of Swastik, Om, Kalash etc. that are designed on Rakhi. Rakhi of inauspicious signs should not be tied. For example, an opposite-looking Swastik sign is considered inauspicious.

7- While tying Rakhi, brothers should cover their heads with a handkerchief, towel or cap. Meanwhile, sisters can also cover their heads with dupatta.

8- Rakhi is always tied on the right wrist of the brother, tying Rakhi on the left wrist is believed to be inauspicious.

9- Before tying Rakhi to brothers, pray to God, put tilak and tie Rakhi to Ganesh ji and your deity.

10- On the day of Raksha Bandhan, sister should not be given a sharp object as a gift. It is not considered auspicious.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal