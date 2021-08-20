New Delhi | Varun Sharma: Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and a lot of you might visit your siblings this time as last year it was all about the virtual get-togethers. A festival like Raksha Bandhan is all about the connection you share with your brother and sister. While everyone is taking extra precautions to stay indoors and keeping their loved ones safe, one thing which could keep the spirit of the festival alive is gifts.

Everyone loves gifts and they wait for special events like these to get pampered. People connect Raksha Bandhan with the tradition of how brothers take an oath to keep their sisters safe and happy, while at the back of the mind there is an excitement which they share as to what will be their rakhi gift this year. Yes, for both girls & boys. Thanks to our generous sisters we boys also end up getting coveted gifts.

Due to Covid-19 a lot of people are opting out to buy gifts from e-commerce portals. So what should be the ideal gift which you can buy for your sibling for Raksha Bandhan, if you haven't zeroed down the options don't worry we have prepared a list for you which you can check as the potential options for your loving sister and brother.

Apple iPhone 12: Trust us your sibling will treat you and tag you as the best in the world if they see this under that gift wrap. A lot of credit goes to the product as it is considered as an elegant gift because of the following features:-A brilliant HDF OLED screen, iPhone 12 boosts a flat aluminium frame in comparison to curvy edges in the earlier versions. The A14 Bionic chip is superfast which makes switching between multiple applications effortless. You get two rear cameras - a wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle, which both have 12-megapixel sensors. For extra protection, it has a ceramic shield on the front and boasts an IP68 rating. All in all, iPhone12 looks really cool and classy while you hold it in your hand. Price: Rs 79,900 (64 GB variant).

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: A stylish tablet that can be used for both work and play is something you can consider as a gift option for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with an immersive display, unibody metal design and an S Pen is an option to look at. It offers a 10.4-inch screen with narrow bezels and weighs around 467 gm. It comes with dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG so all you movie buffs can get a surround sound feel while watching your favourite movie. It provides 13 hours of playtime on a single charge and is available in three colours to choose from. Price: 4/64 GB LTE variant: 31,999 | Wi-Fi Version: 27,999.

Skullcandy Hesh3 Wireless Headphones: From Music to Movies to podcasts to binge-watching this headphone will be your companion in all this. It comes with a 22 hour of battery life and in case of emergency, a quick charge of 10 minutes can give you up to 4 hours of wireless playtime. It fits nicely and has adequate padding both around the ear and on top of the band too. These headphones have an inbuilt microphone for taking calls and have a collapsible design so that it can easily fit in your drawers. Price: 5,980 (As on Amazon.in).

GoPro Hero8 Black: Capturing an outdoor adventure smoothly is what all GoPro devices are Pro in but don't go just by that when it comes to capturing video for all you vloggers and aspiring creators out there this is the best in the class available to you. Hero8 has a reimagined shape and is more pocketable than before. Now a lot more can be done with it by adding accessories like flashes, microphone, LCD screens and a lot more. You will love the time-lapse videos captured by Hero8 as it captures them at 4K, 2.7k 4:3, 1440por 1080p and all of these processes in-camera. Don't worry about the sound as now it offers crisper, clearer audio quality with a new front mic location and improved algorithms that can filter out wind noise. With Hero8 GoPro you can expect a new level of smooth capturing of video as it has three levels- On, High and boost and with these capturing videos just got smoother. Price: 33,100.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker: These compact speakers are one powerhouse when it comes to sound so don't go by the size of them. These waterproof speakers produce a big, crisp sound along with elegant bass, thanks to their frequency of 80 to 20 kHZ. On a single charge, it provides a 10-hour music playout. If you are planning to carry it out with you don't worry about the dust and splashes as these are fully waterproof. They have dual speaker systems and though it's a single unit it can be paired with another Wonderboom speaker to double the sound output. Price: 4,999 (As on Amazon.in).

Hero Bike - LECTRO ESSENTIA TX 27.5”: Riding a bicycle has always been fun be it during childhood days or now when you are young. The fun remains the same, it is the purpose that changes as we use to ride bicycles as kids for just fun while the youth do it for both fun and fitness. Especially now when open-air is getting preference over enclosed gyms, Bicycles aka bikes are being picked up as the new fitness tool. Hero Lectro Essentia TX 27.5 is an electric bike made up of an alloy frame and has 4 different modes for cycling ie: Pedal, Cruise, Pedalec & Throttle. The benefit of an electric bike over a regular one is that when you are tired after a long cycling session you can just glide to your destination without pedalling and burning out your energy further. This bike gives 30 km of coverage per charge and the maximum speed is 25 km/hr. Price: 21,000.

Garmin Venu 2: A smart and elegant watch for all fitness enthusiasts, the rose fold variant for women is very appealing. It's feature-loaded and looks sturdy. It has a 33 mm AMOLED display with a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels. Watch weighs just 49.0 g and have a battery life of Up to 11 days (Smartwatch mode) Up to 8 hours (GPS mode with music) & Up to 22 hours (GPS mode without music) Few features which you can expect in this smartwatch are Body Battery, Pulse OX sensor Women's health tracking (Use the Garmin Connect app to track your menstrual cycle or pregnancy. Log symptoms, get exercise and nutrition education and more), hydration Tracking (you can also see how you’re breathing throughout the day, during sleep and during breathwork and yoga activities) keeping in mind the current time is very important. Price: Rs 37,990 (Rose Gold colour).

Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4: Portable Gaming Consoles are a big hit among the youth, while Mobile phones come very handy for gaming but this console can take your playing experience to a better level. You can connect your android phone with it and play along. The downside of the Amkette gamepad is that it can't be connected with the iPhone. It comes with two modes- Instant play mode on Android and Native.HID mode on all android phones. Games like PUBG, Asphalt 9, Minecraft etc can be played on it. You just have to load your android phone on the secure clamp and it's game on. Price: 2099 (As on Amazon.in).

Apple Airpods: When it comes to Bluetooth earphones, Apple Airpods are a good option to consider. Airpods deliver an unparalleled wireless headphone experience, easily connect with all your devices and provide a rich and high-quality sound experience. Keeping in mind the current work from the home atmosphere they can come in really handy during those long office calls. They are super light and you won't feel that you are wearing them. They provide 5 hours of listening time and 3 hours of speaking time on a single charge. And above all that they look really cool to wear. Price: 13,599 (As on Amazon.in).

ZEB-PG 20000 PD Power Bank: A power bank is a very useful device and is used a lot these days. You need a power bank that can provide enough juice to your multiple electronic devices. This one has a 20,000 mAh backup with a digital display that will show the charge remaining in the bank. You can charge 2 devices at a time. It has a fast charge feature that will help your devices to charge up quickly. Weight wise it is slightly on the heavy side as it weighs 455 gm but you don't have to worry about recharging your mobile for a few days for sure. Price: 4319 (As on Zebronics.com).

Saregama Carvaan Hindi: A perfect gift for people who love old retro songs. A compilation of more than 5000 Hindi songs from legends like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, R.D Burman. These songs are pre-loaded in this device and song info is visible on the LCD screen while it is played. It comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 hours. Apart from that, it does come with Bluetooth connectivity in case you want to play your own collection through it. Price: 5,985 (As on Amazon.in).

Voltas Air Purifier VAP26TWO: Nothing beats clean air for your lungs and with winters approaching air in Delhi NCR gets towards the higher AQI index side. Voltas offers a wide variety in the air purifier segment and their VAP26TWO is an option you can look at as it is loaded with features like Germicidal UV Lamp, Remove PM 2.5, Negative ION Generator, Have intelligent sensor and Ultra Quiet Operation. There are more variants available too in the air purifier segment by Voltas but then you have to select it as per the price bracket you have in mind. Price: Rs 12,990.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan