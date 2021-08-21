Charity is considered auspicious on this day for good fortune. Therefore, if you too are looking for prosperity and luck you can make your brother donate stuff based on his zodiac sign.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is almost here. The beautiful festival is celebrated on the day of Sawan Purnima with joy and gaiety all over the country. On this day, there is a tradition of sisters tying Rakhi or Rakshasutra on their brothers' wrist and in return they give gifts to sisters.

The festival celebrates a beautiful bond between the siblings. Also, along with the rakhi tradition, female siblings pray for the progress and harmony of their brothers on this day. This year the festival of Rakshabandhan is being celebrated on 22nd August, Sunday.

On this day, apart from tying rakhi, a lot of siblings perform puja, observe vrat (fast) and even donate a lot of things. Yes, charity is considered auspicious on this day, astrologically, and sister make their brothers donate things like clothes, food, money etc for good fortune. Therefore, if you too are looking for prosperity and luck you can make your brother donate stuff based on his zodiac sign.

Aries - Mars is the lord of Aries, so people of this zodiac should donate red-colored things for good fortune.

Taurus - The lord of this zodiac is Venus, so they should donate white or silver-colored things as it can prove to be auspicious for them.

Gemini - The lord of this zodiac is the planet Mercury, brothers of this zodiac should donate green things.

Cancer - Moon is the lord of this zodiac, it will be auspicious to donate white or bright things from the hands of brothers who belong to this sun sign.

Leo - Leos should donate things related to the colour of Sun, that is orange. Therefore, donate orange-colored things.

Virgo - It will be auspicious to donate green-colored items for Virgos. This zodiac is driven by planet Mercury.

Libra - Brothers who have Libra sun sign should donate white or pink colored items.

Scorpio - The lord of this zodiac is Mars, the people of this zodiac should donate red-colored things.

Sagittarius – People of the Sagittarius zodiac should donate yellow-colored items related to the planet Jupiter.

Capricorn - The lord of Capricorn is the planet Saturn. Therefore, Capricorns should donate black or dark blue things.

Aquarius - The lord of Aquarius is also the planet Saturn, so they should also donate black, blue or gray color on Rakhi.

Pisces – Pisces brothers should also donate yellow-colored items related to Jupiter.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal