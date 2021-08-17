Raksha Bandhan 2021: Here we are with a list of personal care and skin care products to gift to your sister this festival. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner and we all know it celebrates the pious bond between siblings and cousins too. But this is probably one of those relationships where one hardly shows appreciation for each other considering the regular little kiddish fights which we all keep picking up with our brothers and sisters.

However, no one can deny that the ones we fight with the most are the people who hold a special place in our hearts. And at times one is not able to be that expressive and loud in terms of showing that love to them. Therefore, here we are with a list of personal care and skincare gifts that you can send to your sister and move ahead of the usual chocolate and sweets. Take a look:

For her personal care

You should surprise your sister with soap and bath kits. A lot of self-care brands offer combos of essential bathing products including shower gel, organic soaps etc. which can be a great gift for your sister.

Something for makeup

Gone are the days when women used to apply makeup while stepping out. Now in the era of social media, a lot of females share an even stronger bond with makeup. Therefore, try gifting them a makeup combo that will works wonders to make them happy. If you are not too sure about the particular lipstick shade or foundation skin tone, just go with the general and safer options like lip balm, eye shadow kit and highlighter etc.

Something for skincare

Treating your sister with a set of skincare treats is indeed a no-brainer. For that skin-conscious sister, you can choose from a plethora of products available in the market. Right from hand creams, sunscreens to face serums and lip tints, you can gift her the world.

Something for fragrance

Perfumes have always been a go-to kind of an option to whomsoever you have to gift. So if you are not able to decide anything about your loved sister, just trust us blindly and gift her a nice women's perfume. It can be a perfect choice.

Something for her hair

Trust us when we tell you that your sister will love you if you get her a haircare gift kit. Give her a combo of haircare products like hairgel, organic oils, serums, hair cream, hair mask etc. And help her flaunt her hair with pride.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal