Here is a list of last-minute gifting options you can grab from your nearest store or you can ever order the gift online while sitting at home. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in all everyone's heart. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother and sister. This year you may feel more attached to your sibling, given the pandemic-created crisis. Some of us might be away from our siblings due to the lockdown or social distancing norms, but don't let that dampen the spirit of the occasion.

And there's hardly anything that can stop you from making your brothers feel loved this Raksha Bandhan. If you are still searching for the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift for your dearest bro, then here is a list of last-minute gifting options you can grab from your nearest store or you can ever order the gift online while sitting at home.

Personalised grooming kit

Men’s grooming brands offer combos and kits which you can personalise as per your needs. It can be a great option for the ones who are looking for personal care products to gift.

Alcohol

The Glenlivet 12 YO - This is one of Speyside’s definitive malts. The Glenlivet 12 is one of the classiest, most sophisticated malts. This whisky has been called a lot of things in its time: smooth, fruity, complex, sophisticated, entertaining, classic.

Netflix plan

Help your brother Netflix and chill. Trust us this can be one of the best gifts to present to your brother as everyone is a fan of OTT content these days. And you can too have a family subscription and take advantage of that.

WFH leisure kit

Pandemic has led people to start working from home and many bedrooms and living rooms have turned into WFH stations. Therefore, to add extra vibe to your brother's work desk you can gift him a combo of office essentials like quirky stationery, corkboard, speakers and more.

Online gift voucher

Despite the above-mentioned ideas, if you are still wondering what to gift to your brother then the best option is to give him an online gift voucher from an e-commerce site. This way he can choose whatever he likes and it will be easier for you too.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal