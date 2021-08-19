Raksha Bandhan 2021: Rakhi is not just a thread it's a trust of a sister that her brother will always be beside her and the promise of brother that he will protect her to eternity.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rakhi is not just a thread it's a trust of a sister that her brother will always be beside her and the promise of brother that he will protect her to eternity. To celebrate this beautiful relation, annually, we celebrate Raksha Bandhan. It is one of the important festivals of Hindus that has great significance. This year, Raksha Bandha will be observed on August 22, 2021.

For Raksha Bandhan, brothers and sisters must have started with the preparation of buying gifts for their beloved siblings and cousins. However, nothing is more special than selecting a perfect rakhi that will adorn a brother's wrist. And what is better than DIY rakhis to express your love and emotion.

As Raksha Bandhan is just three days away, here we have brought you some DIY Rakhi Ideas that will help you in making beautiful rakhis for your brothers at home easily.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: DIY Rakhi Ideas

Wool Rakhi

Video Credit: NS Creative Collections

Silk Thread Rakhi

Video Credit: easy craft and diy

Pearl Rakhi

Video Credit: Raj easy crafts

Best of Waste

Video Credit: Creative Hours

Quilling Paper Rakhi

Video credit: VENTUNO ART

So what are you waiting for? Pick up your scissors, glue, tape, decorative items, etc. and start pouring your love by making beautiful rakhis.

Rakhsha Bandha not just bring brother and sister closer but the entire family together. It's a day to adorn new dresses, tease your brothers and sisters and demand expensive gifts. It's an official day to irritate siblings and cousins as it brings them closer and strengthen their bond.

However, this year the Raksha Bandhan celebration will be a bit different, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. People are advised to maintain social distancing while shopping for the eve and take necessary precautions when visiting relative's place.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv