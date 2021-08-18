Raksha Bandhan 2021: 10 mehendi design ideas you need to look at now for the festival before doing anything else
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Raksha Bandhan is one of the biggest Hindu festivals which celebrate the lovely bond of brothers and sisters. This day is dedicated to the sibling's love and care for each other and it is a symbol of duty and bond between brother and sister.
On Raksha Bandhan sisters tie rakhi (sacred thread) on the wrist of their brothers and pray for their prosperity, health and well-being. Meanwhile, in return, brothers grant the sisters gifts with a promise of protecting them.
Apart from the usual rakhi tying, aarti and vrat, this festival is also about women getting dressed up for the special day. They take early bath, wear new traditional clothes and jewellery. And just like the puja most of the preparation for shringar is also done one or two days before.
And one of the best parts about the whole dressup thing is mehendi. Yes, sisters apply mehendi in their hands on the festival for their brothers. And since the auspicious day celebrates the sibling bond, the mehendi styles also need to be inspired by the same. Therefore, here we are with a few ideas to decorate your hands with henna for Raksha Bandhan 2021. Take a look
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
So guys, which one of the above is your favourite? Do let us know.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal