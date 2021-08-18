Since the auspicious day celebrates the sibling bond, the mehendi styles also need to be inspired by the same. Therefore, here we are with a few ideas to decorate your hands with henna for Raksha Bandhan 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Raksha Bandhan is one of the biggest Hindu festivals which celebrate the lovely bond of brothers and sisters. This day is dedicated to the sibling's love and care for each other and it is a symbol of duty and bond between brother and sister.

On Raksha Bandhan sisters tie rakhi (sacred thread) on the wrist of their brothers and pray for their prosperity, health and well-being. Meanwhile, in return, brothers grant the sisters gifts with a promise of protecting them.

Apart from the usual rakhi tying, aarti and vrat, this festival is also about women getting dressed up for the special day. They take early bath, wear new traditional clothes and jewellery. And just like the puja most of the preparation for shringar is also done one or two days before.

And one of the best parts about the whole dressup thing is mehendi. Yes, sisters apply mehendi in their hands on the festival for their brothers. And since the auspicious day celebrates the sibling bond, the mehendi styles also need to be inspired by the same. Therefore, here we are with a few ideas to decorate your hands with henna for Raksha Bandhan 2021. Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓜𝓮𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓲 𝓑𝔂 𝓐𝓼𝓱𝓪 𝓟𝓪𝓲 🌼 (@mehendi.by.ashu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netra Khot (@mehendiartistinmalvan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahi Mishra (@mahika_henna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalakruti Mehendi Art🧿 (@kalakrutimehendiart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OCASSIONAL TATTOOS (@ocassional_tattoos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OCASSIONAL TATTOOS (@ocassional_tattoos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehendi art by puja (@navyapuja4g)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehandi And Wedding Packing (@fashion_and_artsgallery)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सोलह श्रृंगार (@solah.shringar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Mehndi (@heritagemehndi)

So guys, which one of the above is your favourite? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal