New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the most celebrated festivals of India-Rakshabandhan or Rakhi is around the corner as is celebrated with full zest in Indian households. It is a festival that highlights the unconditional bond that siblings share. It is a day to share love and affection with your siblings and shower them with gifts and presents. Traditionally, this festival of joy is celebrated to rejoice the promises of a brother as oaths to protect his sister from every obstacle.

We all have been told about why we tie rakhi on our brother’s wrist, as he promises to guard us against the evil forces and swears to protects us from every possible threat. In the same way, our brave soldiers who are fighting at the border to protect the nation are also deserving of this precious gift. Sisters on this day wish prosperity and good health for their brothers. Rakshabandhan is the best occasion for making our jawans feel loved and happy at this time when they are unable to celebrate this joyous festival with their sisters.

If you want to send Rakhis to the jawans of our army and want to thank them for always protecting us and our motherland, then this is the occasion to make their day. This gesture can warm their hearts and bring joy to their faces in these hard times.

Just follow these simple steps to post a Rakhi to Indian soldiers at the border.

A) Pack a bunch of rakhis in an envelope and label it as ‘Rakhi for soldiers’ in bold and capital letters. Make sure you don’t scribble while labeling the envelope.

B) Next, you need to address it to Indian Army soldiers: C/O 99 APO or C/O 56 APO.

C) The Indian Postal Service and Army Postal Service is quite efficient and once your envelope is drafted, you can be assured that the postal service will handle the next procedures.

The Army Postal Service and the Indian Postal Service will ensure that your gift for soldiers and your wishes are delivered to them on time. However, the process of distribution is managed efficiently by the management. The Indian Post transfers these envelopes to The Army Post and after that, the Army post delivers your rakhis to the soldiers.

By making this single effort, you can brighten up the day of those soldiers who are guarding our motherland during every hour of the day. It’s definitely a great opportunity to thank them for their selfless service and express your gratitude towards them.

Posted By: Simran Babbar